ICE CUBE Announces Dates For “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” Tour

The long-awaited return of hip-hop pioneer, N.W.A co-founder, and cultural juggernaut Ice Cube to the national stage has been officially announced with the “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” tour — his first domestic headlining tour in over a decade will highlight his forty-year career.

Produced by Live Nation, the arena run kicks off September 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and includes 22 dates across major U.S. and Canadian markets, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, and more.

“Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration,” Cube said in a statement. “The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna’ be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

General onsale tickets for the “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” tour will be available via icecube.com on Friday, April 18 at 10am local time. For those eager to secure their spot early, an exclusive fan club presale begins Wednesday, April 16 at 10am local time. Keep an eye on Ice Cube’s social media channels and website for more details on how to access these presales.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Ice Cube, exclusive 7-in vinyl, signed by Ice Cube, exclusive merch pack & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The tour follows Man Down, Ice Cube’s latest studio album, which recently re-entered the charts and debuted as a Top 10 Rap and independent release and has been praised for its timely lyricism, political weight, and signature West Coast grit.

The veteran MC continues to solidify his relevance across generations — today, he was celebrated with a cement handprint ceremony at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, a testament to his enduring contributions to music, film, and pop culture.

ICE CUBE — “TRUTH TO POWER: 4 DECADES OF ATTITUDE” TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

– Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Fri Sep 05 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

– Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Mon Sep 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

– Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Wed Sep 10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

– Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu Sep 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

– Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Sat Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

– Houston, TX – Toyota Center Sun Sep 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

– Austin, TX – Moody Center Tue Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

– Denver, CO – Ball Arena Wed Sep 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

– Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center Fri Sep 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

– Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Sat Sep 20 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

– Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum Mon Sep 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

– Portland, OR – Moda Center Thu Sep 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

– Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena Sat Sep 27 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

– San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena Sun Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

– Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Tue Sep 30 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

– Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena Thu Oct 02 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

– Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena Sat Oct 04 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

– Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center Mon Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

– Chicago, IL – United Center Wed Oct 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

– Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena Thu Oct 09 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

About Ice Cube

Ice Cube, a multi-hyphenate international music, film, and sports legend, has garnered accolades such as recently receiving being honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Rising to fame with N.W.A., he launched a solo career selling tens of millions of albums and co-founded the West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too $hort. As a true trailblazer in television and film, through his film and television production company, CubeVision, Ice Cube produced 50 episodes of the hit series “Hip Hop Squares” for VH1 and MTV, and he produced the award-winning, Oscar-nominated biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” which grossed over $200 million worldwide. His films, collectively, have grossed over $1 billion at the box office, with franchises such as “Friday,” “Barbershop,” “Are We There Yet?,” “21 Jump Street,” and “Ride Along” shaping the landscape of cinema. As co-founder of the BIG3 basketball league, Ice Cube continues to make an impact, bringing in its first franchise owners, achieving its most-viewed season ever in 2024, and securing groundbreaking partnerships with title sponsors. He also launched the Ice Cube Impact Award in collaboration with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, where he was the first recipient. His latest album, Man Down, debuted in the Top 10 on multiple Billboard charts, including Top Rap Albums, and hit #2 on iTunes’ Hip-Hop/Rap Chart, proving his enduring influence. To learn more, visit icecube.com or follow @icecube.