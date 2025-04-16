Before “The Exorcist,” There Was Emma Schmidt — “The Ritual” Brings the Terror to Light!

“Before there was ‘The Exorcist,’ there was Emma Schmidt.” — “The Ritual” (2025) explores the shocking true story behind one of the most intense and documented exorcisms in American history. Inspired by the 1928 case of Emma Schmidt—one of the few exorcisms officially recognized by the Catholic Church—the film follows two priests, played by Al Pacino and Dan Stevens, as they confront a powerful evil and their own personal demons.

Directed by David Midell and co-written with Enrico Natale, the story is rooted in a 23-day exorcism performed in a secluded Iowa convent by Father Theophilus Riesinger, a Capuchin priest known for his extraordinary spiritual battles. Witness accounts described levitation, unnatural strength, and unearthly voices. The event drew national attention and was even covered by “Time” magazine.

Based in part on the 1935 book “Begone Satan!,” the film brings to life a case that has fueled horror legends and theological debate for nearly a century. Also starring Ashley Greene, Patricia Heaton, and Abigail Cowen, “The Ritual” opens in U.S. theaters on June 6, 2025, via XYZ Films—bringing long-buried terror back into the light.

