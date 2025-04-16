RZA’s Directorial Feature “One Spoon of Chocolate” To Debut June 8th at Tribeca Film Festival

Rapper, actor, director, and record producer RZA returns to the director’s chair with his latest feature film, One Spoon of Chocolate, which will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2025. The festival runs June 4–15, 2025, in New York City.

One Spoon of Chocolate is a collaboration between RZA Productions, 36 Cinema, and Xen Diagram Media (XDM). The film stars Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Dope), Paris Jackson, RJ Cyler (The Harder They Fall), Harry Goodwins (The Gentlemen), Johnell Young (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Michael Harney (The Iron Claw), Rockmond Dunbar (9-1-1, Prison Break), E’myri Crutchfield (Dark Harvest, Fargo), Blair Underwood (Origin) and Grammy winning country star Jason Isbell (Killers Of The Flower Moon).

Set against the backdrop of a quiet Southern town, One Spoon of Chocolate follows a former military convict who, upon relocating from the city, finds love, danger, and more trouble than he ever bargained for.

The film will premiere on June 8, 8:00 PM at the OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC, followed by an additional press/industry screening on June 9 at 1:00 PM at the AMC-04. Public screenings will take place on June 9 at 9:15 PM at VEC-06 and on June 12 at 8:00 PM at VEC-07.

Shot on location in Atlanta, Georgia, the film was penned by RZA and produced alongside Paul Hall (White Men Can’t Jump, Shaft). Executive producers include Talani Diggs, Mitchell Divine Diggs, and Joe Genier (Bigger).

“It’s an honor to be premiering my new film One Spoon of Chocolate at the Tribeca Film Festival,” said RZA. “As a native New Yorker, I’ve attended Tribeca and enjoyed some great cinematic & cultural moments. It’s a pure delight that I get to share my 4th and boldest film with their amazing audience. New York, let’s bring da motherfuckin ruckus. Bong Bong.”

“I’ve had the honor of telling a lot of powerful stories over the years, but One Spoon of Chocolate hits different,” added producer Paul Hall. “RZA brought something fearless to the table, and it was a thrill helping bring that vision to life. Premiering at Tribeca, the heart of New York, feels like the perfect stage for this moment. This one’s special.”

The production was made possible with the support of the State of Georgia, whose cooperation helped showcase the state’s cinematic potential for global audiences.