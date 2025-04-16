THE DARKNESS Announce North American Leg of “Dreams On Toast” Tour

Multi-platinum UK rock legends THE DARKNESS – singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor — announced North American tour dates in support of their new album Dreams On Toast released on March 28th via Cooking Vinyl. The Darkness will ignite stages across North America on their two-part Dreams On Toast Tour kicking off on August 29th in Pryor, Oklahoma through September 21st that resumes on November 7th in Houston, Texas and wraps on November 22nd. Tour Pre-sale starts Wednesday, April 16th at 10am local time and General on-sale commences Friday, April 18th at 10am local time HERE.

Highly praised by critics and fans, Dreams On Toast flawlessly captures The Darkness at their peak, celebrating their influences and strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never before heard from the band. It’s an indisputably grand display from the inspired and passionate quartet. Purchase Dreams On Toast HERE.

With a back catalogue overflowing with sonic masterpieces and a live reputation that most bands can only dream of, The Darkness have established themselves as one of the most exciting live bands. More than 20 years after The Darkness burst on the scene with their debut confection of rock brilliance, Permission To Land, the band’s cheeky, spandex-clad anthems continue to dazzle and amaze. With Dreams On Toast, The Darkness produced another triumphant collection of solid gold rock bangers and are set to deliver heart exploding concerts that promise to be glorious spectacles of foot-stomping, guitar-wailing, high-octane joy.

Rolling Stone UK gushes that The Darkness have “Incredible live presence,” Music Connection raves, “There really is nothing like a Darkness show, the band is great, the songs are great, and they leave the fans wanting more,” while Live Music News and Review enthuses, “It is a truth universally acknowledged that The Darkness are guaranteed to melt your face during one of their live performances.” Music Existence proclaims, “This band is in a class of their own and shouldn’t be missed if you’re able to see them live,” Music City Magazine shares, “They are truthfully one of the best live acts out there,” Top Shelf Music Magazine lauds, “In terms of pure high-energy rock and roll, nobody has ever rocked harder than The Darkness” and My Global Mind declares, “Their show is EXACTLY what a rock and roll show should be!”

DREAMS ON TOAST NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

8/29 Pryor, OK Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds

8/30 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

8/31 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

9/2 Atlanta, GA Masquerade – Heaven Stage

9/3 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

9/5 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

9/6 Richmond, VA The National

9/7 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre

9/9 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall

9/10 New York, NY Irving Plaza

9/12 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/13 Kitchener, ON Elements

9/14 Montréal, QC Club Soda

9/16 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/17 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

9/19 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

9/20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

9/21 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre and Ballroom

11/7 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Midtown

11/8 Austin, TX Emo’s

11/9 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

11/13 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

11/15 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House

11/17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

11/18 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

11/19 Seattle, WA The Showbox

11/21 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

11/22 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall