FREAK ON A LEASH: Korn’s JONATHAN DAVIS and Designer ASHTON MICHAEL Debut Luxury Pet Collection!

Jonathan Davis, the iconic frontman of GRAMMY® Award-winning band Korn, has teamed up with acclaimed fashion designer Ashton Michael to create an exclusive capsule collection under Davis’s Freak On A Leash pet line. Launching today, April 22nd, the edgy new collection—featuring rebellious fashion, bold accessories, and plush toys for pets—donates a portion of proceeds to Pup Culture Rescue, a nonprofit dog rescue based in Pasadena, CA. The rescue’s adoptable pups even star in the campaign’s promo images and videos, bringing the mission full circle.

Launched in 2022 and aptly named after Korn’s legendary single, Freak On A Leash is Davis’s heartfelt tribute to the pets that have brought light into his life. This new collaboration marks the first time Ashton Michael—whose designs have dressed Beyoncé, Post Malone, SZA, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion—has ventured into the pet space, bringing his signature high-energy style to four-legged fashion.

“The joy and love I get from my dog is like no other,” says Davis. “It’s a special bond we have. To be able to make something to dress them up kind of like your own style… and then giving back to dogs who don’t have homes, it’s just something that makes me feel something warm in my dark little heart.”

“I wanted to take inspiration from the stage clothes I design for Jonathan and adapt it to pets,” adds Ashton Hirota (Ashton Michael). “We even incorporated details like Jonathan’s three eyebrow piercings into the collars, so you’re not just getting a piece of his brand—you’re getting a piece of him as an artist, a musician, a being we all adore. The beauty is in the details for me.”

The Freak On A Leash x Ashton Michael collection fuses punk, metal, and high-fashion aesthetics with unique nods to Davis’s personal style—think red-to-black gradient bandanas, moto-inspired leather, and harness vests with gold metallic rings. The drop includes:

Spiked Collars (3-row spike collar and single-row spiked collar)

Graphic Bandanas (paisley, gradient, and leather-print motifs)

Matte Gold Leather Leash (with leash extension)

Denim Vests (featuring patches and leather harness options)

“Ouija” Plush Toy

Suede Tug Rope Toy

Prices range from $15 to $95, with collars and apparel available in sizes XS through XL (sizing guide available). Every piece is crafted to be both functional and statement-making — perfect for rock ‘n’ roll pet lovers who want their pets to turn heads at the dog park.

The Freak On A Leash x Ashton Michael collection is available now at FreakOnALeash.com.