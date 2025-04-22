LADY GAGA Adds Seven Massive Shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles to “The MAYHEM Ball Tour”

Lady Gaga, a noted 14-time Grammy Award-winner, has officially announced seven additional dates for The MAYHEM Ball tour, adding three nights at San Francisco’s Chase Center (July 22, 24, and 26) and four at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (July 28, 29, August 1, and 2).

The news follows Gaga’s headlining performances at Coachella, which critics hailed as one of the most iconic in festival history. Rolling Stone called her nearly two-hour set a “transformative spectacle,” while The Guardian praised it as “a thrilling all-timer” showcasing her “dexterous and luminous” vocals. The Los Angeles Times, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Vulture, and Billboard all echoed the acclaim, cementing Gaga’s legend status ahead of her global tour.

Before The MAYHEM Ball kicks off on July 16 in Las Vegas, Gaga will play two stadium shows in Mexico City, four in Singapore, and a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. The tour, supporting her chart-topping album MAYHEM, will hit North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia throughout 2025. Earlier this month, Gaga added 13 new dates—all selling out immediately.

TICKETS:

Artist Presale: Monday, April 28 at 12 PM local time (sign up by Thursday, April 24 at 7 AM local time).

General Onsale: Tuesday, April 29 at 12 PM local time via LiveNation.com.

Citi Presale: Thursday, April 24 at 12 PM through Monday, April 28 at 11 AM local time via Citi Entertainment.

Verizon Presale: Friday, April 25 at 12 PM through Monday, April 28 at 11 AM local time via Verizon Access or the My Verizon App.

VIP Packages:

VIP experiences include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited-edition merch, and more. Visit VIP Nation for details.

LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES

Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach

Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium

Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium

Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE

Thu Jul 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE

Sat Jul 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE

Mon Jul 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE

Tue Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE

Fri Aug 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE

Sat Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

THE MAYHEM BALL AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES

Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Sat Dec 6 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium

Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

Sat Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium