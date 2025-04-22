LADY GAGA Adds Seven Massive Shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles to “The MAYHEM Ball Tour”

Lady Gaga, a noted 14-time Grammy Award-winner, has officially announced seven additional dates for The MAYHEM Ball tour, adding three nights at San Francisco’s Chase Center (July 22, 24, and 26) and four at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (July 28, 29, August 1, and 2).
The news follows Gaga’s headlining performances at Coachella, which critics hailed as one of the most iconic in festival history. Rolling Stone called her nearly two-hour set a “transformative spectacle,” while The Guardian praised it as “a thrilling all-timer” showcasing her “dexterous and luminous” vocals. The Los Angeles Times, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Vulture, and Billboard all echoed the acclaim, cementing Gaga’s legend status ahead of her global tour.
Before The MAYHEM Ball kicks off on July 16 in Las Vegas, Gaga will play two stadium shows in Mexico City, four in Singapore, and a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. The tour, supporting her chart-topping album MAYHEM, will hit North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia throughout 2025. Earlier this month, Gaga added 13 new dates—all selling out immediately.
TICKETS:
-
Artist Presale: Monday, April 28 at 12 PM local time (sign up by Thursday, April 24 at 7 AM local time).
-
General Onsale: Tuesday, April 29 at 12 PM local time via LiveNation.com.
-
Citi Presale: Thursday, April 24 at 12 PM through Monday, April 28 at 11 AM local time via Citi Entertainment.
-
Verizon Presale: Friday, April 25 at 12 PM through Monday, April 28 at 11 AM local time via Verizon Access or the My Verizon App.
VIP Packages:
VIP experiences include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited-edition merch, and more. Visit VIP Nation for details.
LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES
Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium
Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium
Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE
Thu Jul 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE
Sat Jul 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE
Mon Jul 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE
Tue Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE
Fri Aug 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE
Sat Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
THE MAYHEM BALL AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES
Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 6 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium
Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
Sat Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
