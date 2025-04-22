LIL WAYNE Announces First-Ever Headlining Show At Madison Square Garden!

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne announced his first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden, set for Friday, June 6, 2025. The special performance will coincide with the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI, giving fans an exclusive first listen to the new music live in New York City.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, April 23. The general onsale will start Friday, April 25 at 10 am Local Time on LiveNation.com .

ABOUT LIL WAYNE & YOUNG MONEY ENTERTAINMENT:

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as “one of the best-selling artists of all time,” tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 25 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. In 2022, Wayne earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA with his generational smash hit “Lollipop” feat. Static Major. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NAACP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as “the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100,” logging a staggering 183 entries – the 3rd most of all time.

With a discography highlighted by five career spanning #1 debuts beginning with 2008’s 6x platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its 5x platinum, 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he released the latest version of the series – Tha Carter V – in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard 200, but it also achieved “the second-largest streaming week for an album in history.” Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became “the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5.” It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length,Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake and Nicki Minaj. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation too.

