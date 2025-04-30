LORDE Returns: New Album ‘Virgin’ Drops June 27th

Lorde has officially announced her highly anticipated new album, Virgin, set for release on June 27. The project marks the New Zealander’s first full-length body of work in four years and promises a bold evolution in her sound and storytelling. You can pre-order the album HERE.

The announcement follows the release of her new single “What Was That”, co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro. The track has been praised for its raw energy and emotional immediacy, offering a glimpse into the sonic world of Virgin.

“What Was That” has already made a major impact, hitting #1 on Spotify in the US — Lorde’s first US #1 on the platform since “Royals”. It also landed at #3 in the UK and #5 globally, solidifying Lorde’s triumphant return to the top of the charts.

The video for “What Was That”, shot on location in New York — including a surprise performance in Washington Square Park — captures the intimate, spontaneous spirit of this new chapter. Watch it HERE & listen to the single HERE.

