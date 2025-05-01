MAMMOTH Ignites a New Era With Wolfgang Van Halen’s Fiery Single “The End”

GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wolfgang Van Halen returns with the latest single from his band Mammoth. “The End” is an adrenaline-fueled rocker that launches with a signature guitar riff—a now-familiar hallmark of Wolfgang’s sound. The anthemic intro gives way to a driving verse, with every part carefully crafted by Van Halen and longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette. The chorus soars with the powerful line: “Take your hand in mine and watch the end with me.” The single is available now for pre-save on all digital service providers.

“I’ve had the tapping idea on the intro for ‘The End’ since before Mammoth. I was able to fit it into this world. It’s still over-the-top and shreddy, but it’s also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished ‘The End,’ it felt really special to me,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

To celebrate the single’s release, Wolfgang teamed with legendary director Robert Rodriguez for a cinematic music video inspired by Rodriguez’s 1996 cult film From Dusk Till Dawn. The video follows a band booked to play a seedy bar and warned by the club owner—played by Danny Trejo—not to go through with it. Naturally, Mammoth ignores the warning, and chaos ensues. Featuring cameos from Slash, Myles Kennedy, and Wolfgang’s mother Valerie Bertinelli, the video’s shocking twist ties together Mammoth’s video lore. Horror FX legend Greg Nicotero brings the terror to life with zombies, werewolves, and vampires. The music video for “The End” can be seen here.

With May dates already stirring excitement, Mammoth is now announcing a Fall headlining run. The End Tour kicks off October 31 and wraps December 7, with stops in Las Vegas (Nov 1), Atlanta (Nov 8), Montclair (Nov 14), Chicago (Nov 26), and Tempe (Dec 6). Myles Kennedy joins as special guest. Artist presale begins May 5, and general on-sale starts May 9. For tickets and VIP details, visit www.mammoth.band.

MAMMOTH WVH – 2025 TOUR DATES

May 3 – Phoenix, AZ – KUPD Ufest

May 5 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater #

May 7 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre #

May 8 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater #

May 10 – Camden, NJ – MMRBQ

May 17 – Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock 2025 (festival appearance)

Jul 9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena [Sold Out] *

Jul 11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

Jul 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

Jul 16 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

Jul 19 – East Troy, WI – Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival (CREED / 3 Doors Down / Sevendust / Mammoth / Hinder / Vertical Horizon / Fuel)

Jul 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center [Sold Out] *

Jul 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

Jul 24 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium [Sold Out] *

Jul 26 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center [Sold Out] *

Jul 27 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum *

Jul 29 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena *

Aug 1 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena *

Aug 2 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena *

Aug 4 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater *

Aug 6 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Aug 7 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs *

Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Aug 10 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic *

Aug 13 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater *

Aug 14 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *

Aug 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena [Sold Out] *

Aug 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place [Sold Out] *

Aug 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome [Sold Out] *

Aug 23 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino *

Aug 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center *

Aug 27 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion *

Aug 28 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena *

Aug 30 – Halifax, NS – Citadel Hill *

THE END TOUR – FALL 2025

Oct 31 – Show information to come soon

Nov 1 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Nov 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Nov 5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Nov 7 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Nov 8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Nov 11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov 12 – Show information to come soon

Nov 14 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Nov 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Nov 18 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Nov 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Nov 22 – Onamia, MN – Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center

Nov 23 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

Nov 25 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District

Nov 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Nov 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Nov 29 – Show information to come soon

Dec 2 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Dec 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Dec 6 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Dec 7 – Show information to come soon

# Opening for Seether

* Opening for CREED