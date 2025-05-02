THE ATARIS Unveil New Single “Car Song” From Their First Full-Length Album Since 2007!

The Ataris have released “Car Song,” the first single from their upcoming full-length album, on May 2nd—marking their first LP since 2007. Recorded organically using vintage tones and brought to life through the warmth of analog tape, this heartfelt track is dedicated to frontman Kristopher Roe’s father, a lifelong supporter of the band.

Alongside “Car Song,” the band is revisiting their most iconic hit with a newly re-recorded 2025 studio version and a brand-new acoustic rendition of the fan favorite “In This Diary”.

The acoustic version is now available digitally, exactly one week before the release of “Car Song.” These reimagined takes offer fans a fresh, heartfelt new perspective on the track that helped define a generation.

Pre-save “Car Song” here: https://theataris.ffm.to/carsong

Pre-order the limited edition 7″ vinyl here:

https://www.hellomerch.com/collections/double-helix-records

“My dad was always the biggest supporter of The Ataris. He was a regular on our original website’s message board, sending out VHS bootlegs of live sets he would film and interacting with everyone—everyone knew him. He truly lived and breathed our music,” Roe says.

“When I saw an article a few years back about a place that would press a loved one’s ashes into vinyl, I immediately knew—that’s what I’m going to do. What better way to celebrate my father’s life than to make him an actual physical part of the music he always supported and encouraged me to create?”

Kristopher’s father, William Roe, passed away in 2014 due to complications related to alcoholism. In honor of his father’s memory, a portion of the profits from the “Car Song” 7-inch release will be donated to Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending addiction. Donations from the 7-inch release will benefit Shatterproof through 2025 and 2026, supporting their mission to help individuals and families struggling with substance use disorders.

Fans can learn more or donate directly at Shatterproof.org.

“For anyone who knew my dad, they all agree this would be the biggest honor for him.”

In addition to the ashes variant (which will be pressed at Hellbender Vinyl in Pittsburgh, PA), special turquoise and silver and turquoise with black smoke vinyl variants—color-matched to the ring Kristopher’s father wore his entire life—will also be available, along with a rust red splatter variant.

“Car Song” is the first track from the band’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled album. Another iconic vehicle—literally—inspired the band’s return to the studio. Roe, a longtime fan of Breaking Bad, was given the opportunity to purchase the Volvo driven by Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White, in the series finale.

“I like to say that Walter White’s Volvo was the key to recording ‘Car Song’ and starting this album,” Roe says with a laugh. “A friend who worked on the show wanted to sell the Volvo to a fan. Since Breaking Bad is one of my favorites, I bought it. There was even a receipt left in the glovebox signed by Bryan Cranston as Walter White!”

Roe later traded the Volvo to his producer and close friend, Bob Hoag, in exchange for studio time. From that unlikely exchange, “Car Song” was born—and with it, the start of a new era for The Ataris.

Formed in 1996, The Ataris built a devoted following through tireless touring and raw, emotionally driven songs. After gaining momentum with indie label Kung Fu Records, the band signed with Columbia and released their major label debut, So Long, Astoria, in 2003. Featuring hits like “In This Diary,” “The Saddest Song,” and their gold-certified cover of “The Boys of Summer,” the album sold over a million copies and cemented their place in early-2000s alternative rock.

Now, with new music, special releases, and a highly anticipated full-length album on the horizon, The Ataris are proving their story is far from over.

Fans can catch The Ataris on tour this summer, including several festival dates, at Riot Fest in September, and on the main stage at Aftershock Festival in October.

THE ATARIS 2025 TOUR DATES:

5/10/2025 Team Real Racing Experience (Commerce Casino & Hotel) Commerce, CA

5/24/2025 Slam Dunk Festival (Hatfield Park) Hatfield, UK

5/25/2025 Slam Dunk Festival (Temple Newsam) Leeds, UK

5/27/2025 O2 Academy Islington London, UK

5/29/2025 Slam Dunk Festival (TivoliVredenburg) Utrecht, Netherlands

5/31/2025 SBAM Festival (Alter Schlachthof Wels) Wels, Austria

6/1/2025 Slam Dunk Festival (Komplex 457) Zürich, Switzerland

6/2/2025 Slam Dunk Festival (Carraponte) Milan, Italy

6/13/2025 Phasefest (Sioux Falls Stadium) Sioux Falls, SD

8/23/2025 Yaamava’ Resort and Casino Highland, CA (w/ Alien Ant Farm)

9/19-9/23, 2025 Riot Fest Chicago, IL

10/2/2025 Aftershock (Discovery Park) Sacramento, CA