JAMES Returns to North America With First Full Headline Tour in Over 15 Years

Fresh off a year of sold-out shows and critical acclaim, iconic British band James will return to North America this fall for their first full headline tour in over 15 years—performing their beloved 1993 album Laid in its entirety for the first time ever.

The 17-date run kicks off September 3rd in Atlanta and includes major stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. The band will also appear at Riot Fest and Ohana Festival.

Each show will open with Laid performed front-to-back, followed by a second set packed with hits, rarities, and fan favorites—including tracks from their latest UK chart-topper Yummy.

A fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 7th at 10am local time, with general on-sale starting Friday, May 9th at 10am. VIP Soundcheck Packages will include early venue access, a mini soundcheck performance, Q&A with the band, and exclusive merch. Details and tickets at wearejames.com.

With over 25 million albums sold and a 40+ year legacy, James continues to evolve while honoring their roots. Produced by Brian Eno, Laid remains a defining release—featuring anthems like “Say Something” and the title track. Remarkably, this is the first time the band will tour the album in full.

“So looking forward to returning to North America,” said frontman Tim Booth. “This time Laid will be the centerpiece, along with deep cuts and favorites. Catch us before the end of the world and soak in the uplift of our nine-piece love bomb.”

The tour follows their acclaimed 2024 co-headline run with Johnny Marr, which drew raves from Brooklyn Vegan, Dallas Observer, and Goldmine. Known for their unpredictable, high-energy shows, James continues to push creative boundaries—most recently with 2024’s Yummy and the orchestral 40th anniversary project Be Opened By The Wonderful.

James – North American Tour Dates

Wednesday, September 3rd – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

Thursday, September 4th – Cannery – Nashville, TN

Saturday, September 6th – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC

Sunday, September 7th – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, September 9th – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

Wednesday, September 10th – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

Sunday, September 14th – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON

Monday, September 15th – Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC

Wednesday, September 17th – Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH

Thursday, September 18th – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

Saturday, September 20th – Riot Fest* – Chicago, IL

Sunday, September 21st – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

Tuesday, September 23rd – Boulder Theatre – Boulder, CO

Thursday, September 25th – Commonwealth – Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, September 27th – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, September 28th – Ohana Festival* – Dana Point, CA

Tuesday, September 30th – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

Thursday, October 2nd – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

Saturday, October 4th – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

Sunday, October 5th – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

*Festival appearances will not include a full performance of Laid

