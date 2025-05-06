THE JOE PERRY PROJECT: The Legendary Joe Perry Gathers an All-Star Cast for Limited August Tour!

AEROSMITH guitarist and songwriter JOE PERRY is hitting the road this August for a run of shows with THE JOE PERRY PROJECT. The 8-date trek kicks off August 13 in Tampa, FL, and wraps August 23 in Port Chester, NY, with a special stop in PERRY’s Boston hometown on August 19.

This marks PERRY’s first solo shows of the year and features a powerhouse lineup: Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford (guitar) and Buck Johnson (keys), The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson (vocals), and Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo (bass) and Eric Kretz (drums).

“Well…it’s time to let the music do the talkin again,” PERRY says. “I’m really excited about the JPP line up this year!!!! Most of these guys played with me at The Roxy in L.A. at the debut event for my latest solo album [Sweetzerland Manifesto] in January 2018. They’re all busy as hell but thankfully they’re able to carve out some time for this run. And I’m not only lucky enough to have Brad Whitford onstage with me but Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes! [who sang ‘Fortunate One’ on Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII], Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz from STP!!! and Buck Johnson who plays keys and sings with Aerosmith, the Hollywood Vampires, and is also a solo artist in his own right.”

For the shows, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee says “the set list is gonna include my fav JPP cuts, STP, Black Crowes, and with Brad we’ll be hitting the Aero hits and some deep cuts and then ya never know!!!! Gonna be a BLAST, and if you’ve ever been to one of my shows you know the words GARAGE BAND on STEROIDS come to mind! See you there!!!!”

JOE PERRY PROJECT – 2025 TOUR DATES

Wed, Aug 13 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock – Tampa

Thu, Aug 14 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock – Hollywood

Sat, Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun, Aug 17 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala

Tue, Aug 19 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

Wed, Aug 20 – Hampton Beach, NH – Casino Ballroom

Fri, Aug 22 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods

Sat, Aug 23 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

About Joe Perry:

As the co-founder, lead guitarist, and principal songwriter for Aerosmith, Joe Perry has helped drive one of rock’s most iconic bands for over five decades. With more than 150 million albums sold, 4 Grammy Awards, and inductions into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Perry’s impact is undeniable.

Beyond Aerosmith, Perry has released six solo albums, including Let the Music Do the Talking and Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII (2023). He’s also a founding member of Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, and is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir Rocks: My Life In and Out of Aerosmith.