MUDVAYNE Announces Dates For “L.D. 50” 25th Anniversary Tour

Nu metal juggernauts Mudvayne are hitting the road to celebrate 25 years of their landmark debut album “L.D. 50.” For the first time in decades, fans will get to experience the album that helped define a generation—performed live and in full.

Joining them on this hard-hitting tour are special guests Static-X, who are also marking 25 years of their own influential debut “Wisconsin Death Trip,” and rising heavyweights Vended.

The 30-city tour kicks off September 11 in Dubuque, IA, and runs through October 26 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, with stops in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

TICKET INFO:

Citi Presale begins Tuesday, May 6

General Onsale begins Friday, May 9 at 10am local time via LiveNation.com

Select dates are not Live Nation-produced (*)

MUDVAYNE: L.D. 50 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2025

(Static-X appears on all ^ dates. * = Non-Live Nation show)

Sep 11 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino – Back Waters Stage*^

Sep 13 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^

Sep 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom*^

Sep 17 – Youngstown, OH – The Covelli Centre^

Sep 19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*^

Sep 20 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Sep 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha^

Sep 23 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Sep 24 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

Sep 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort^

Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium^

Sep 30 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

Oct 01 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater^

Oct 03 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre*^

Oct 05 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock*^

Oct 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center^

Oct 09 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theater*

Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom^

Oct 12 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port^

Oct 13 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center^

Oct 16 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater*^

Oct 18 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium^

Oct 19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^

Oct 21 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 22 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome^

Oct 24 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater^

Oct 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Oct 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

ABOUT MUDVAYNE

Formed in 1996 in Peoria, IL, Mudvayne made a name for themselves with their aggressive sound, technical complexity, and theatrical live shows. “L.D. 50” became a cornerstone of the early 2000s metal scene and still stands as a high-water mark for the genre.

Website // Facebook // Instagram // TikTok // YouTube