SAVE FERRIS Drops New Single “Get Dancing” + Announces Spring 2025 Tour Dates!

Ska-punk legends Save Ferris are back with their electrifying new single and video, “Get Dancing.” Watch the video here and stream the track here..

Led by powerhouse frontwoman Monique Powell, the SoCal favorites will hit the road this spring, delivering their signature high-energy shows across the U.S. and beyond.

Rising to fame in the mid-’90s with their bold reimagining of “Come On Eileen” and debut album It Means Everything, Save Ferris helped bring third-wave ska into the mainstream with explosive horn sections, infectious energy, and undeniable stage presence. Now, decades later, they continue to ignite audiences with fresh material and live performances that never miss.

?? Get Tickets HERE

Spring & Summer 2025 Tour Dates

May 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

May 8 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

May 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

May 10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

May 11 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

May 15 – New Orleans, LA @ No Dice

May 16 – Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

May 17 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Old Rock House

May 24 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival – South

May 25 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival – North

June 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

June 7 – Lowell, MA @ Taffeta Music Hall

June 8 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

June 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

June 12 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

June 20 – Victoria, BC @ Victoria Curling Club

June 21 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge

Aug. 3 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

Aug. 6 – Southampton, UK @ The 1865

Aug. 7 – Huddersfield, UK @ Parish

Sept. 13 – Bethlehem, PA @ TBA

Nov. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Peacock Theater (w/ Yachtly Crew)