SAVE FERRIS Drops New Single “Get Dancing” + Announces Spring 2025 Tour Dates!

Ska-punk legends Save Ferris are back with their electrifying new single and video, “Get Dancing.” Watch the video here and stream the track here..
Led by powerhouse frontwoman Monique Powell, the SoCal favorites will hit the road this spring, delivering their signature high-energy shows across the U.S. and beyond.
Rising to fame in the mid-’90s with their bold reimagining of “Come On Eileen” and debut album It Means Everything, Save Ferris helped bring third-wave ska into the mainstream with explosive horn sections, infectious energy, and undeniable stage presence. Now, decades later, they continue to ignite audiences with fresh material and live performances that never miss.
?? Get Tickets HERE
Spring & Summer 2025 Tour Dates
May 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
May 8 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
May 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
May 10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
May 11 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
May 15 – New Orleans, LA @ No Dice
May 16 – Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe
May 17 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Old Rock House
May 24 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival – South
May 25 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival – North
June 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
June 7 – Lowell, MA @ Taffeta Music Hall
June 8 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
June 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
June 12 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
June 20 – Victoria, BC @ Victoria Curling Club
June 21 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge
Aug. 3 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
Aug. 6 – Southampton, UK @ The 1865
Aug. 7 – Huddersfield, UK @ Parish
Sept. 13 – Bethlehem, PA @ TBA
Nov. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Peacock Theater (w/ Yachtly Crew)
