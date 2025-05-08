DEAN DELEO and PETE SHOULDER Announce New Album “One More Satellite” — Out July 18, 2025!

Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots and Trip The Witch, along with vocalist Pete Shoulder, will release their latest collaboration, One More Satellite, on July 18, 2025 via Symphonic. Pre-order album HERE.

One More Satellite presents a diverse collection of songs. “I was simply sitting on some songs I wanted to record,” says DeLeo. “What started out as an instrumental album, quickly changed soon after Pete and I chatted. He was going to sing on a song or two, then wound up singing on eight of the ten on the record.”

The collaboration with UK-based vocalist and lyricist Pete Shoulder and DeLeo went quite well and voila, through a transatlantic workflow…One More Satellite was born. “I was excited to hear the new music Dean wanted to collaborate on,” says Shoulder. “We’ve worked together in the past and it’s always been an absolute pleasure making music with him. The stuff he comes up with is so interesting, with so many beautiful, unexpected, twists and turns. It’s very inspiring to write to and pushes me into realms that I would never usually think of exploring. I’m very proud of the album we’ve made.”

The debut single, “Paper Over The Cracks” will be out May 8, 2025. Have a listen HERE

DeLeo’s son Rocco drums on “Drowning Out The Sun,” “Willow Mae” and “Spit It Out.” Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz plays on “Serenade” and Brian Tichy drums the rest. Daughter June DeLeo lends a lovely “aaah”…vocal on “Your Call,” and long-time collaborator, Ryan Williams co-produced and mixed the album.

One More Satellite will be available digitally and on CD and vinyl. More merch items including posters and t-shirts can be found HERE

One More Satellite track listing:

Paper Over The Cracks Vultures Long Way Down Drowning Out The Sun Serenade Can Of Worms Willow Mae Spit It Out Pull Back The Veiil Your Call