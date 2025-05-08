THE WHO Reveal Dates For “The Song Is Over” North American Farewell Tour

The Who, one of rock’s most iconic bands, have announced their bittersweet final tour across the US and Canada, marking the end of a legendary six-decade run. Full tour details and ticket info can be found below.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are revealing the news live during a press conference at London’s Iconic Images gallery. Fans can CLICK HERE to tune in as they discuss the 2025 tour, titled The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour, a nod to their 1971 track.

The press event also features a special piece of Who history—a football helmet from the cover of their 1974 album Odds & Sods, recently returned from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Roger Daltrey says: “Every musician’s dream in the early 60’s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever. The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

Pete Townshend says: “Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

Tickets go on sale starting with a Citi presale and Who Fan Club access beginning Tuesday, May 13. Additional presales will follow before the general onsale Friday, May 16 at 10 AM local time via thewho.com/tour.

Citi is the official card of The Song Is Over – North American Farewell Tour. Citi cardmembers in the U.S. can access presale tickets starting May 13 at 10 AM local time through May 15 at 10 PM via the Citi Entertainment program. Visit citientertainment.com for full details.

Join the Whooligan Fan Club to get early ticket access, exclusive merch, and a newly mixed and mastered copy of Live At The Oval 1971, one of the band’s most historic performances.

VIP packages are also available, featuring premium seats, pre-show soundcheck access, entry to the VIP Lounge, limited edition signed tour posters, and more. Package options vary—visit vipnation.com for full info.

THE WHO – ‘THE SONG IS OVER’ 2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

