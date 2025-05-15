The Miley Cyrus Visual Film ‘SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL’ Coming to Theaters June 12th!

Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision have officially announced theatrical plans for Something Beautiful—the bold, genre-defying cinematic experience from pop icon Miley Cyrus. The film hits theaters across North America for one-night-only screenings on June 12th, followed by an international release on June 27th. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 22nd HERE.

The theatrical rollout arrives hot on the heels of its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 6th in NYC.

Described as a pop opera fueled by fantasy, Something Beautiful features 13 original songs from the upcoming visual album “Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus.” The experience is elevated with a powerful theatrical sound mix by Alan Meyerson (Dune: Part One, The Dark Knight), ensuring fans get a fully immersive sonic journey.

Directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with striking cinematography by Benoît Debie, the film is a collaboration between Cyrus, XYZ Films, and visionary filmmaker Panos Cosmatos (Mandy, Beyond The Black Rainbow), along with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records, and Live Nation.

“Something Beautiful is my dream project come true—fashion, film, and original music coexisting in harmony,” said Cyrus. “My co-creators are all geniuses in their own right: from the masters of sound, Shawn Everett and Alan Meyerson, to one of cinema’s most unique directors, Panos Cosmatos, serving as a producer. Each collaborator has used their expertise to make this fantasy a reality.”

The film accompanies Cyrus’ highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which drops May 30th via Columbia Records. The album—executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett—marks a bold new chapter for one of pop’s most fearless voices.