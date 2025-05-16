Guitar Legends JOHN 5 and RICHIE KOTZEN Join Forces For Fall 2025 U.S. Tour

For the first time ever, two guitar greats, John 5 and Richie Kotzen will be heading out on the road this year. The tour will launch October 16 and run through November, hitting markets across the U.S.

Says John 5, “I’ve got a brand-new show and a whole bunch of songs we haven’t played in a long time plus all your favorites. I’m super excited! I love touring with other great guitarists like Richie Kotzen! It’s gonna be a Noodle-Palooza.”

Adds Kotzen, “I am very much looking forward to this USA tour, but what makes this even more exciting than last year‘s run of dates is that I’ll be out this time with my good friend John 5! I think this is going to be a great night not only for guitar fanatics but for general music lovers as well. I can’t wait to hit the stage this fall!”

Find the full tour itinerary below. Reserved seating tickets will go on sale Friday May 16 though a fan presale will begin today at noon local time and fans are strongly encouraged to buy early to get the best seats. Find more information at John-5.com.

Today, John 5 also announces more details of his anticipated new album. Called Ghost, produced by Barry Pointer, it will be released October 10 and is led by the new track “Fiend,” featuring Kenny Aronoff. Pre-save the song HERE.

John 5 has released a new music video for “Fiend” HERE.

RICHIE KOTZEN & JOHN 5 FALL 2025 TOUR October 16 El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia October 17 Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts October 18 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post October 19 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz October 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre October 22 Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre October 24 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater October 25 Leander, TX @ The Haute Spot October 27 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues October 28 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall October 29 Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street Lawn Club October 30 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse October 31 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues November 1 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room November 2 Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre November 4 Richmond, VA @ The National November 5 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater November 6 Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre November 11 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre November 12 Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall November 13 Foxborough, MA @ Six String Grill & Stage November 14 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater November 15 Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theatre November 16 Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs November 17 Warrendale, PA @ Jergels November 19 Wyandotte, MI @ District 142 November 20 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop November 21 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s November 22 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre November 23 Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theatre November 25 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater November 29 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s* *John 5 only