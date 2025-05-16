Guitar Legends JOHN 5 and RICHIE KOTZEN Join Forces For Fall 2025 U.S. Tour

For the first time ever, two guitar greats, John 5 and Richie Kotzen will be heading out on the road this year. The tour will launch October 16 and run through November, hitting markets across the U.S.
Says John 5, “I’ve got a brand-new show and a whole bunch of songs we haven’t played in a long time plus all your favorites. I’m super excited! I love touring with other great guitarists like Richie Kotzen! It’s gonna be a Noodle-Palooza.”
Adds Kotzen, “I am very much looking forward to this USA tour, but what makes this even more exciting than last year‘s run of dates is that I’ll be out this time with my good friend John 5! I think this is going to be a great night not only for guitar fanatics but for general music lovers as well. I can’t wait to hit the stage this fall!”
Find the full tour itinerary below. Reserved seating tickets will go on sale Friday May 16 though a fan presale will begin today at noon local time and fans are strongly encouraged to buy early to get the best seats. Find more information at John-5.com.
Today, John 5 also announces more details of his anticipated new album. Called Ghost, produced by Barry Pointer, it will be released October 10 and is led by the new track “Fiend,” featuring Kenny Aronoff. Pre-save the song HERE.
John 5 has released a new music video for “Fiend” HERE.
RICHIE KOTZEN & JOHN 5 FALL 2025 TOUR
October 16 El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia
October 17 Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts
October 18 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
October 19 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
October 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
October 22 Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre
October 24 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
October 25 Leander, TX @ The Haute Spot
October 27 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
October 28 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
October 29 Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street Lawn Club
October 30 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
October 31 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
November 1 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
November 2 Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
November 4 Richmond, VA @ The National
November 5 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater
November 6 Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
November 11 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
November 12 Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
November 13 Foxborough, MA @ Six String Grill & Stage
November 14 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
November 15 Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theatre
November 16 Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs
November 17 Warrendale, PA @ Jergels
November 19 Wyandotte, MI @ District 142
November 20 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
November 21 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
November 22 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
November 23 Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theatre
November 25 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
November 29 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s*
*John 5 only
