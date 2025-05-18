“Rick and Morty: The Anime” Blu-ray Review: A Bold New Frontier for the Multiverse’s Wildest Duo!

If you’ve been riding the interdimensional rollercoaster with “Rick and Morty” on Adult Swim, you already know the creative minds behind the series are no strangers to shaking things up. That’s exactly what happens with “Rick and Morty: The Anime,” now available on Blu-ray. Directed by Takashi Sano and brought to life by Telecom Animation Film, this 10-episode standalone series spins the familiar sci-fi chaos of the franchise into something unexpectedly fresh—stylish, emotional, and undeniably bold.

This isn’t just “Rick and Morty” with a new coat of paint—it’s a bold, full-tilt reinterpretation. But fair warning: if you’re not already fluent in the Rick-and-Mortyverse, you may find yourself lost in the cosmic shuffle. This anime entry swaps out rapid-fire punchlines for a more somber, philosophical vibe, diving deep into existential themes and introspective arcs, while still keeping one eye on the absurdity fans love. Morty becomes entangled in a tragic romance with an entity that exists outside of time. Summer joins forces with Space Beth in a high-stakes rebellion against the Galactic Federation. One episode takes a haunting detour into Rick’s subconscious, unraveling his grief and guilt in ways the original series only hinted at. Each story is rich in visuals and layered with themes of loss, identity, and sacrifice—less punchlines, more pathos. Again, it’s not for the passive fan.

The Blu-ray release is a no-frills package—no bonus features, commentaries, or behind-the-scenes content—but the main draw is the quality of the episodes themselves. The 1080p transfer looks fantastic, capturing every vibrant frame and dynamic action sequence in crisp detail. Both English and Japanese voice tracks are included, along with subtitles, so you can watch it your way. The English voice cast features Joe Daniels as Rick and Jerry, Gabriel Regojo as Morty, Donna Bella Litton as Summer, and Patricia Duran as Beth. The Japanese cast includes Youhei Tadano as Rick, Keisuke Chiba as Morty, Akiha Matsui as Summer, Manabu Muraji as Jerry, and Takako Fuji as Beth.

While the lack of extras may disappoint some collectors, the strength of the storytelling and animation more than makes up for it. “Rick and Morty: The Anime” doesn’t just play with the formula—it tears it apart and rebuilds it into something strange and compelling. For longtime fans, this is one side quest well worth taking. What will they dream up next? With this team, the multiverse is the limit.

“Rick and Morty: The Anime” is now available to own on Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment on April 29, 2025.