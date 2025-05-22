Something Beautiful, the one-of-a-kind cinematic experience from visionary pop-music icon Miley Cyrus, is coming to theaters for special one-night-only screenings across North America June 12th and internationally June 27th via Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision. The official film trailer is unveiled today!

Tickets are now on sale HERE. Fans can sign up for more information. The theatrical release follows one week after its world premiere on June 6th at Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Something Beautiful is a one of a kind pop opera fueled by fantasy, featuring thirteen original new songs from the visual album Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus. Exclusively mixed by Alan Meyerson (Dune Part One, The Dark Night) for theatrical release.

The film is produced by Miley Cyrus, XYZ Films, and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy, Beyond The Black Rainbow) in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records, and Live Nation, is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.

“Something Beautiful is my dream project come true—fashion, film, and original music coexisting in harmony. My co-creators are all geniuses in their own right: from the masters of sound, Shawn Everett and Alan Meyerson, to one of cinema’s most unique directors, Panos Cosmatos serving as a producer. Each collaborator has used their expertise to make this fantasy a reality.” – Miley Cyrus

The film is accompanied by the highly anticipated ninth studio album of the same name set for release on May 30th via Columbia Records. The album, featuring 13 original tracks, is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.