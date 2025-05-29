Horror Cult Classic Film “Vampire Hunter D” Premieres This Friday on HIDIVE and Shudder

This Friday, the Japanese cult classic film VAMPIRE HUNTER D will premiere simultaneously on AMC Networks’ HIDIVE and Shudder streaming platforms. The dual debut on May 30 follows on the heels of the movie’s highly successful 40th anniversary re-release co-presented by both streamers in more than 600 theaters across the U.S. and Canada on April 9, 10 & 13.

Directed by Toyoo Ashida and originally released in 1985, VAMPIRE HUNTER D is an OVA (“original video animation”) adaptation based on the best-selling novel series of the same name by Hideyuki Kikuchi. The movie offered audiences a mix of samurai action and gothic horror and garnered accolades from fans and critics alike. Today, Vampire Hunter D is considered both a seminal work of anime filmmaking and a genre-defining work of horror.

HIDIVE and Shudder will stream the digitally remastered version of the original Vampire Hunter D OVA that was produced by Sentai Filmworks in 2015, which will be available on demand in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub starting on Friday, May 30 at 7:00 GMT in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Official Synopsis: In the year 12,090 A.D. technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.