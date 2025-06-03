MICHAEL J. FOX and GIBSON GUITARS Launch Worldwide Hunt for Marty McFly’s Iconic Guitar from ‘Back to the Future’

Gibson, the iconic and leading instrument brand, has launched a global search for the world-renowned Cherry Red Gibson ES-345™ guitar that Michael J. Fox played in the 1985 hit film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, BACK TO THE FUTURE, which became the biggest film of 1985 in the U.S. and the second highest-grossing worldwide.

The stunning guitar was showcased during the beloved film’s unforgettable “Enchantment Under the Sea” school dance scene, a pop culture moment that has inspired many musicians to pick up guitars for the very first time after witnessing the character of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) play the legendary song “Johnny B. Goode.” During the making of the 1989 sequel to the film, the filmmakers went to look for the guitar, and it was nowhere to be found. Now, music fans worldwide have the chance to help Gibson find the most important guitar in cinema history.

Fans who have any tips as to the whereabouts of the missing original Cherry Red Gibson ES-345 guitar that Michael J. Fox played in the film BACK TO THE FUTURE can contact Gibson via www.LostToTheFuture.com or call/text 1-855-345-1955.

Check out the call-to-action video for the global guitar search featuring Emmy winner Michael J. Fox and his fellow stars of BACK TO THE FUTURE, including Lea Thompson, Emmy® winner Christopher Lloyd, Harry Waters Jr., GRAMMY® winner and Academy® Award nominee Huey Lewis, and more!

Released on July 3, 1985, BACK THE FUTURE scored an Academy Award® and three additional nominations and launched a franchise that would go on to earn almost $1 billion globally.

Directed by Oscar® winner Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Oscar®nominee Bob Gale, BACK THE FUTURE was executive produced by three-timeAcademy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, eight-time Best Picture nominee Kathleen Kennedy and five-time Best Picture nominee Frank Marshall. The film was produced by Neil Canton and Bob Gale.

From the innovative storytelling and characters to the unforgettable guitar performance of the song “Johnny B. Goode,” the film has left an enduring impact on pop culture and remains one of the most beloved and culturally significant films of all time. The film continues to influence and inspire new generations of fans everywhere with its dynamic special effects, beloved characters, and innovative storytelling.

The discovery of what happened to the film’s Gibson ES-345 would add a critical chapter to the film’s cinematic history.

“Guitar has always been a big part of my life,” says Michael J. Fox. “When we talked about the ‘Enchantment Under The Sea’ scene in Back to the Future, I sat down with the cinematographer and choreographer and said I want to riff through all of my favorite guitarists, like doing Jimi Hendrix behind the head, Pete Townshend doing a windmill, and the Eddie (Van Halen) hammer thing, it was so cool that they were open to that, and we laid it all out there. I’m really happy with the scene because it was an expression of my love for guitar and all the great players. I didn’t realize the influence the scene had on people, John Mayer said, ‘I play guitar because of you,’ and Chris Martin said the same thing, and I am glad they took it further than I did, they went to the trouble of being really good players. I just love the guitar, and I love the movie.”

“Years ago, I was astonished to learn this beloved cinematic artifact had apparently disappeared into the space-time continuum,” says Bob Gale, co-creator/screenwriter/producer of BACK TO THE FUTURE. “Since we don’t have a functioning time machine, this effort is probably our best chance to solve a decades-long mystery.”

“This is one of the most exciting moments at Gibson for me,” says Cesar Gueikian, President & CEO of Gibson. “Back To The Future is one of the most important and significant movies of my life, and the ‘Enchantment Under the Sea’ school dance scene marked me musically in a profound way. Working with Michael J. Fox, Bob Gale and the rest of the Back To The Future team is a dream come true. I hope we find Marty’s Gibson ES-345! To everyone out there who is as passionate as I am about this iconic film, please help us find it!”

“I started searching for this guitar back in 2009 on my first day on the job at Norman’s Rare Guitars,” says Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience at Gibson. “After 16 years of searching, I’m so excited to get the entire guitar community together to help find the guitar that made me, and so many other guitarists of my generation, want to learn to play.”

“Watching Michael J. Fox’s iconic performance of ‘Johnny B. Goode’ during the‘Enchantment Under the Sea’ dance was a moment that struck a chord with an entire generation of kids, inspiring them to pick up a guitar for the very first time,” adds Todd Harapiak, Gibson Media Director. “Few moments in film have had such a lasting impact on musicians as this scene in Back to the Future, and we’re thrilled to embark on a journey to find this guitar that’s carried the legacy of film and rock history for nearly four decades.”

“This is the movie that made me want to be a filmmaker, and the scene that made me pick up a guitar for the first time,” says Doc Crotzer, Director of the upcoming documentary film LOST TO THE FUTURE. “As children of the ’80s, it is our duty to take fans of music, fans of the movie, and fans of true crime documentaries with us on this too-crazy-to-believe quest to find our generation’s Excalibur.”

In tandem with the worldwide hunt for the missing Gibson ES-345 and to further celebrate the 40th anniversary of BACK TO THE FUTURE this year, Gibson Filmshas now started production on a new documentary film titled LOST TO THE FUTURE.

The forthcoming documentary LOST TO THE FUTURE from Gibson Films will feature in-depth interviews with BACK TO THE FUTURE cast members Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, and Harry Waters Jr., musician Huey Lewis (“The Power of Love”), and the film’s co-creator/screenwriter/producer Bob Gale, as well as the world-renowned music superstars that have been inspired by the film over the decades. In the quest to find the elusive original Gibson ES-345 guitar, documentary Director Doc Crotzer (Roadhouse, Glee), alongside Mark Agnesi (Director of Brand Experience at Gibson), will guide viewers in the global hunt for this legendary instrument from long-forgotten film prop warehouses, fascinating vintage guitar shops, auction houses, and shadowy back alleys. The LOST TO THE FUTUREdocumentary will transport viewers back to 1985 to celebrate the music, culture, and defining moments of the era through a rich collection of archival photos, stories, film clips, and iconic songs.

LOST TO THE FUTURE is produced by Gibson Films and directed by Doc Crotzer.