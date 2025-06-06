Pop Culture News

CRANK IT TO 11! — “This Is Spinal Tap” Rocks Back Into Theaters in 4K!

Turn it up to eleven! Fathom Entertainment and Bleecker Street are cranking out the remastered, remixed, and definitive 4K restoration of “This Is Spinal Tap” — the 1984 cult classic that redefined rock mockumentaries — back to theaters for a limited run, July 5-7.

Created by comedy legends Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, “This Is Spinal Tap”follows England’s loudest (and most punctual) band as they stumble their way through a hilariously disastrous U.S. tour.

Catch the ultimate version of this rock ‘n’ roll masterpiece before the amps get even louder with “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” hitting theaters September 12!

Tickets Are Available for Purchase Now on the Fathom Entertainment Website!