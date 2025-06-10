STEEL PANTHER Announce Final U.S. Dates For ‘Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary World Tour’

With 2025 well underway and the band about to go rock the European festival circuit, California metal maestros Steel Panther are announcing the last round of US dates on their Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary World Tour.
Additional Information on all tickets for the upcoming tour dates can be found at: https://steelpanther.com/pages/tour.
Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour Dates:
Sat Aug 16 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Wed Aug 20 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Thu Aug 21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Fri Aug 22 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Thu Aug 28 – Plano, TX – The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall
Sat Aug 30 – Biloxi, MS – IP Casino Resort Spa – Studio A
Fri Sep 12 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino
Sat Sep 13 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
Thu Sep 18 – Tulsa, OK – Hard Rock Casino
Fri Sep 19 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive
Sat Sep 20 – Kansas City, MO – Ameristar Casino Hotel
Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive 15th Anniversary merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here: https://steelpanther.com/pages/tour.
Previously Announced Steel Panther Tour Dates:
Fri Jun 13 – Vaasa, Finland – Lisää Löylyä Festival
Sun Jun 15 – Donington Park, UK – Download Fest
Mon Jun 16 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
Tue Jun 17 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom (Sold Out)
Wed Jun 18 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street (Low Ticket Warning)
Fri Jun 20 – Vienna, AT – Donauinselfest
Sat Jun 21 – Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser
Mon Jun 23 – Arnhem, NL – Musis Arnhem
Tue Jun 24 – Köln, DE – Essigfabrik
Wed Jun 25 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk
Fri Jun 27 – Oslo, Norway – Tons Of Rock Fest
Sun Jun 29 – Braunschweig, DE – Applaus Garten
Mon Jun 30 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE – Batschkapp
Tue Jul 1 – Bochum, DE – Matrix
Thu Jul 3 – Dunaujvaros, HU – Rockmaraton Fesztival
Fri Jul 4 – Regensburg, DE – Eventhall Airport (Low Ticket Warning)
Sat Jul 5 – Memmingen, DE – Kaminwerk (Sold Out)
Sun Jul 6 – Geiselwind, DE – Music Hall
