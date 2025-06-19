MTV’s The Challenge: Vets and New Threats” Set To Premeire On July 30th — Cast Revealed!

MTV has announced that an all-new season of TV’s longest running reality competition series will premiere Wednesday, July 30 at 8PM ET/PT and is set to roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in over 165 countries in the coming months. In The Challenge: Vets and New Threats a new era begins, and the game has never been more unpredictable.

For 40 seasons, generations of battle-hardened Veterans have fought relentlessly for the ultimate prize: the title of Challenge Champion. This season, fresh faces and new threats have entered the arena with one goal: upend the old order and take it all. The Vets, driven by legacy and pride, will need to adapt fast. Their established hierarchy is crumbling, and leaning on past alliances, and experience is no longer reliable – it’s about navigating the ever-shifting landscape of alliances, betrayals, and unknown threats. To win, Veterans and New Threats will be forced to work together, unless they’re forced to turn on each other. Nothing is guaranteed.

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive look at the season and introduction to the cast during MTV’s The Challenge: Vets and New Threats: Day Zero launch special airing Wednesday, July 23rd at 8PM ET/PT and available the next day on MTV.com, VOD, and on The Challenge YouTube page.

Meet the Vets

* Michaela Bradshaw (2 Challenges) – IG: TheMichaelaB X: @TheMichaelaB

* Theo Campbell (4 Challenges) – IG: theo_campbell91 X: @theo_campbell91

* Derek Chavez (6 Challenges) – IG: d.e.r.e.k.c X: @d_e_r_e_kc

* Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (24 Challenges, 7 Wins) – IG: JohnnyBananas X: @JohnnyBananas

* Aneesa Ferreira (19 Challenges) – IG: AneesaMTV X: @AneesaMTV

* Leroy Garrett (15 Challenges) – IG: royleethebarber X: @Bruce_lee85

* Nany González (13 Challenges) – IG: NanyCarmen

* Olivia Kaiser (3 Challenges) – IG: oliviaannkaiser X: @oliviakaiserxo

* Derrick Kosinski (14 Challenges, 3 Wins) – IG: DerrickMTV X: @DerrickMTV

* Aviv Melmed (2 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: aviv_melmedbruno

* Ashley Mitchell (10 Challenges, 2 wins) – IG: MTVAshleyBrooke X: @MTVAshleyBrooke

* Nia Moore (5 Challenges) – IG: therealniamoore X: @therealniamoore

* Rogan O’Connor (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: RogueSnaps X: @Rogan_OConnor

* Cara Maria Sorbello (16 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: misscaramaria

* CT Tamburello (20 Challenges, 5 Wins) – IG: _famous4nothing

* Turbo (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: Turabi X: @TurabiCamkiran

Meet the New Threats:

* Jake Cornish (Love Island: All Stars) – IG: JakeCornish7 X: @Jake_cornish7

* Ben Davis (Boxer) – IG: BenTheBaneDavis X: @BenTheBaneDavis

* Leonardo Dionicio (Love Island USA) – IG: Leonardo_Dionicio

* Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot Too Handle) – IG: izfairr

* Will Gagnon (Are You The One) – IG: Will_Gagnonn X: @Will_Gagnonn

* Justin Hinsley (Cheer) – IG: JusHinsley_

* Cedric Hodges (Big Brother 26) – IG: OfficiallyCed

* Yeremi Hykel (The Amazing Race 35) – IG: Yeremi.Hykel

* Blue Kim (Big Brother 25) – IG: BlueBeachKim X: @BlueBeachKim

* America Lopez (Big Brother 25) – IG: adawgg956 X: @A_dawg956

* Adrienne Naylor (Married at First Sight UK) – IG: AdrienneNaylor

* Sydney Segal (Survivor 41) – IG: QueenSydney

* Leka Sodade (Canada’s Ultimate Challenge) – IG: FitWithLeks

* Dee Valladares (Survivor 45) – IG: RoamWithDee

* Gabe Wai (Former WWE) – IG: GabeWaiFit

* Tay Wilcoxson (Big Brother Australia 15) – IG: bohobarbie_

Follow The Challenge on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook, subscribe to The Challenge on YouTube, and use #TheChallenge41 to join the conversation! Stream previous seasons of The Challenge on Paramount+, MTV VOD, and The Challenge channel on Pluto TV.

Returning alongside The Challenge: Vets and New Threats will be a new season of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, with episodes dropping every Thursday following premiere. Hosted by veteran competitors, the upcoming season will feature in-depth recaps with first-hand anecdotes from the most recent episodes.

Fans can subscribe to MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to catch up on past seasons and receive new episodes in their feed HERE. The podcast is produced by Paramount Audio and MTV Entertainment in collaboration with iHeartRadio and is available across all major podcast platforms.