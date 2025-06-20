PLUSH Releases New Single “Why” Featuring DAVID DRAIMAN of DISTURBED!

Rock band PLUSH drops their latest single “Why,” a track that was co-written and co-produced by Moriah Formica, David Draiman of Disturbed, along with Johnny K. Following the release of Plush’s live album, “Why” lets the band explore sonically while still paying homage to their signature hard rock sound that fans know and love.

Listen to “Why” on your favorite streaming platform here: https://orcd.co/plushwhy

Vocalist and guitarist Moriah Formica says, “We live in challenging times. That reality has often left me feeling deeply empty and hopeless. ‘Why’ is a song that conveys that sentiment.”

On collaborating with Draiman and Johnny K, Formica notes, “Writing this with David Draiman was an amazing experience. It was also special to be able to co-produce with Johnny K, who was instrumental in helping to launch Disturbed and Plush, so there was a familiar energy throughout the process.”

To commemorate the single, Plush has new merchandise for “Why,” which is currently available for pre-order on their website. There are two bundle options are as follows:

Catch Plush on the Edge of Destruction tour this summer. The band will be touring the US, starting on July 18 in New Bedford, MA, at The Vault. The Edge of Destruction tour goes through September and ends in Hampton, NH, on September 25 at Wally’s. Plush has meet & greets available for the tour.

For full dates, tickets, and more information on meet-and-greets, visit www.plushrocks.net.