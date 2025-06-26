ADAM SANDLER Hits The Road! — Dates Announced For 2025 ‘You’re My Best Friend Tour’

Following two years of sold-out shows and rave reviews, comedy legend Adam Sandler is back with his brand-new You’re My Best Friend Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the Fall 2025 arena tour will bring Sandler’s signature blend of stand-up, songs, and surprises to over 30 cities across North America.
The tour kicks off September 5 in Jacksonville, FL, with stops in major markets including New York, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis, Omaha, and Seattle—just to name a few.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation & various venue presales beginning today at 12 PM local time. All presales end Thursday, June 26 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale begins Friday, June 27 at 12 PM local time at Ticketmaster.com
ADAM SANDLER: YOU’RE MY BEST FRIEND TOUR DATES
Fri Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial *
Sat Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *
Sun Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *
Mon Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *
Wed Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Fri Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Sep 16 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Wed Sep 17 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
Fri Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sun Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Fri Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*
Sat Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sun Sep 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
Tue Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Mon Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sun Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Tue Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Thu Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
Fri Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Mon Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama
Sun Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Mon Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tue Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Sat Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
*Not a Live Nation Date
