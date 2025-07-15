TOAD THE WET SPROCKET Release Acoustic Version of “Good Intentions” In Celebration of 2025 Headlining Tour

Toad The Wet Sprocket are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their single “Good Intentions” with a new acoustic version and video out today. This new reimagined version of the track is in celebration of their 2025 Good Intentions U.S. headline tour beginning on Thursday, July 17th.

“Good Intentions” was originally written and recorded for Toad The Wet Sprocket’s 1991 album fear. Simple, catchy and just over three minutes long, it had the hallmarks of a great single. “We were a rock band, and there was a feeling that this particular song was too lightweight for us,” recalls bassist Dean Dinning. Columbia Records, however, loved it and even suggested it as the album title. “That settled it. When the songs for the album were finally selected we made the decision to leave it off.”

Fast forward a few years, Warner Brothers were looking for music for a soundtrack album to a new show called “Friends”. Amongst tracks from R.E.M, The Rembrandts, and Barenaked Ladies, Toad the Wet Sprocket’s “Good Intentions” was chosen as a single with an accompanying video featuring “Friends” co-star Courtney Cox. The soundtrack went multi-platinum and “Good Intentions” peaked at #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart. It was also included on In Light Syrup, a collection of B sides and rarities and became a staple at their live shows.

Most recently, “Good Intentions” has become a highlight and fan favorite while on tour, as part of a few song acoustic set as part of each live show. Of the new version, Dinning says, “As a joke, we tried playing it with a bluegrass feel and prominent mandolin part. It came alive in a way that felt really exciting…the audience response was incredible and has been that way pretty much every night we do it.”

The intention behind the “Good Intentions (Acoustic)” video is to capture the joy and celebratory spirit that comes from seeing music performed live, something that the band appreciates at every show with their fans. It also documents the studio recording of “Good Intentions (Acoustic)” which will be a part of a new album available later this year.

Toad The Wet Sprocket will embark on the 2025 Good Intentions U.S. headlining tour in July with KT Tunstall, Sixpence None The Richer, The Jayhawks and Vertical Horizon on select dates. Full tour listed below.

As part of the tour, Toad The Wet Sprocket will be encouraging fans to “Imagine the World Outside” by spotlighting the work and outdoor adventures available to all through the National Parks Foundation(https://www.nationalparks.org/ ).

TOAD THE WET SPROCKET GOOD INTENTIONS 2025 TOUR

JUL 17 / SAN DIEGO, CA @ Balboa Theatre^

JUL 18 / TULARE, CA @ AdventistHealth Amphitheater^

JUL 19 / BERKELEY, CA @ The UC Theatre^

JUL 20 / ROCKLIN, CA @ Amphitheatre at Quarry Park^

JUL 23 / EUGENE, OR @ McDonald Theatre^

JUL 24 / BELLINGHAM, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre#

JUL 25 / SEATTLE, WA @ Moore Theatre#

JUL 26 / SANDPOINT, ID @ Festival at Sandpoint#

JUL 28 / SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Red Butte Garden# **SOLD OUT**

JUL 30 / DENVER, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens# **SOLD OUT**

AUG 1 / OMAHA, NE @ Astro Theater#

AUG 2 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ Grinders KC#

AUG 3 / CHESTERFIELD, MO @ The Factory#

AUG 5 / HUBER HEIGHTS, OH @ Rose Music Center#

AUG 7 / CHICAGO, IL @ The Salt Shed#

AUG 8 / INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ Broad Ripple Park#

AUG 9 / INTERLOCHEN, MI @ Kresge Auditorium#

AUG 10 / PAW PAW, MI @ Warner Vineyards#

AUG 13 / TYSONS, VA @ Capital One Hall*

AUG 14 / NEW HAVEN, CT @ Westville Music Bowl*

AUG 15 / LEWISTON, NY @ ArtPark*

AUG 16 / MEDFORD, MA @ Chevalier Theatre*

AUG 18 / DEERFIELD, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company*

AUG 19 / READING, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center*

AUG 21 / CARY, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

AUG 22 / ATLANTA, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall*

AUG 23 / CHARLOTTE, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne*

AUG 30 / LAS VEGAS, NV @ Fremont Street (w/ Vertical Horizon)

SEPT 6 / HONOLULU, HI @ Hawaii Theatre

SEPT 11 / CERRITOS, CA @ Cerritos Center for the Arts+

SEPT 12 / THOUSAND OAKS, CA @ Fred Kavli Theater+

SEPT 13 / MESA, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center+

SEPT 15 / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ The Jones Assembly

SEPT 16 / AUSTIN, TX @ The Paramount Theatre+

SEPT 19 / DALLAS, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom+

SEPT 20 / HOUSTON, TX @ House of Blues+

SEPT 21 / HATTIESBURG, MS @ Hattiesburg Saenger Theater (w/ KT Tunstall)

SEPT 23 / LEXINGTON, KY @ Lexington Opera House+

SEPT 24 / NASHVILLE, TN @ Ryman Auditorium+

SEPT 26 / ROCKFORD, IL @ Coronado Arts Center+

SEPT 27 / BURNSVILLE, MN @ Ames Center+

SEPT 28 / WAUKEE, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall+

SEPT 29 / MILWAUKEE, WI @ The Pabst Theatre+

OCT 1 / MUNHALL, PA @ Carnegie Homestead Music Hall (w/ Vertical Horizon)

OCT 2 / BALTIMORE, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore+

OCT 3 / ALBANY, NY @ Palace Theatre+

OCT 5 / CONCORD, NH @ Chubb Theatre+

OCT 6 / PORTLAND, ME @ State Theatre+

OCT 8 / PLYMOUTH, MA @ Plymouth Memorial Hall%

OCT 9 / CRANSTON, RI @ Historic Park Theatre and Event Center%

OCT 10 / NEW YORK, NY @ Palladium Times Square+

OCT 11 / TRENTON, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena+

^ w/ Sixpence None The Richer

# w/ The Jayhawks, Sixpence None The Richer

* w/ KT Tunstall, Sixpence None The Richer

+w/ KT Tunstall, Vertical Horizon

% w/ Denitia

