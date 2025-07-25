THE HAUNT Roar Into a New Era With ‘New Addiction’ and Set Sights on Stages Across North America!

On New Addiction, rock siblings The Haunt – aka Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt [vocals, guitar, production] – don’t just play heavy, they embody it in all its forms. Produced by Kevin Thrasher (Escape the Fate) and Josh Diaz, with mixing by Joel Wanasek (Sleep Theory, Ice Nine Kills), the band’s debut album is drenched in a death-defying blend of industrial, metal, and alternative rock, and explores depression, dead-end relationships, anxiety, and the toils of the modern world. The heavy topics are showcased in the album’s released singles “Own Me,” “Going Under,” “Bad Omen,” “Teeth,” “New Addiction,” and “Masochistic Lovers” (featuring Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate), the latter of which is currently shooting up the Active Rock charts at #29. Listen to New Addiction HERE.

The Haunt is rounding out a jam-packed year of festival appearances at Download and Rock For People, and sold-out shows in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, with a handful of headline tour dates starting July 25th and wrapping December 21st. Along the way, catch the band’s energetic live shows at Louder Than Life and WRIF RIFF FEST. Be the first to hear the new music off New Addiction live by purchasing tickets HERE.

The Florida-based duo has, naturally, been musically linked since birth, eventually forming the band AnastasiaMax in 2015 over a shared love of hard rock, garage rock, and blues-hewn influences like Amy Winehouse and The White Stripes. With Anastasia only 12 years old, they played clubs across their home state of Florida and soon toured the world alongside acts like Palaye Royale – eventually adopting a name that more closely mirrored the vulnerability, rage, darkness, and sinister mystery of their sound. Accolades came quickly, with Kerrang! heralding The Haunt for their “gothic edge, flashes of punk vibrancy and riot grrrl attitude,” and Rock Sound dubbing them a “Breakout Artist,” while their prolific musical output has helped their singles and EPs garner more than 40 million streams. With the release of New Addiction, The Haunt’s continues to build on their fearless evolution, steadily building a global cult following with their intense live shows and genre-defiant sound.

New Addiction Album Tracklisting

New Addiction Bad Omen Going Under Masochistic Lovers Blood Red Heart Claws Teeth Dead 2 Me Worst In Me Own Me

The Haunt Headline Tour Dates:

July 25 – Toronto, ON – The Dance Cave

August 17 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indierocks!*

September 18 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall at 224

September 19 – Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s

September 20 – Clarkson, MI – WRIF RIFF FEST*

September 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

September 25 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

September 26 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures

October 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

October 16 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

October 17 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub

October 18 – Hartford, CT – The Webster

October 19 – West Jefferson, NC – Saloon Studios Live

October 22 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground

October 24 – Washington, D.C. – Pearl Street Warehouse

October 25 – Dundalk, MD – SKULL HOUSE ROCK FESTIVAL*

October 29 – Atlanta, GA – Altar at the Masquerade

October 30 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

October 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

November 7 – Grove City, OH – A&R Bar

November 8 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

November 9 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

December 5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin

December 6 – Dallas, TX – Ruins

December 7 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

December 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

December 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

December 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

December 16 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

December 18 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

December 19 – Portland, OR – Holocene

December 21 – Seattle, WA – Hidden Hall

*festival dates

