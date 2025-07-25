THE HAUNT Roar Into a New Era With ‘New Addiction’ and Set Sights on Stages Across North America!

On New Addiction, rock siblings The Haunt – aka Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt [vocals, guitar, production] – don’t just play heavy, they embody it in all its forms. Produced by Kevin Thrasher (Escape the Fate) and Josh Diaz, with mixing by Joel Wanasek (Sleep Theory, Ice Nine Kills), the band’s debut album is drenched in a death-defying blend of industrial, metal, and alternative rock, and explores depression, dead-end relationships, anxiety, and the toils of the modern world. The heavy topics are showcased in the album’s released singles “Own Me,” “Going Under,” “Bad Omen,” “Teeth,” “New Addiction,” and “Masochistic Lovers” (featuring Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate), the latter of which is currently shooting up the Active Rock charts at #29. Listen to New Addiction HERE.
The Haunt is rounding out a jam-packed year of festival appearances at Download and Rock For People, and sold-out shows in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, with a handful of headline tour dates starting July 25th and wrapping December 21st. Along the way, catch the band’s energetic live shows at Louder Than Life and WRIF RIFF FEST. Be the first to hear the new music off New Addiction live by purchasing tickets HERE.
The Florida-based duo has, naturally, been musically linked since birth, eventually forming the band AnastasiaMax in 2015 over a shared love of hard rock, garage rock, and blues-hewn influences like Amy Winehouse and The White Stripes. With Anastasia only 12 years old, they played clubs across their home state of Florida and soon toured the world alongside acts like Palaye Royale – eventually adopting a name that more closely mirrored the vulnerability, rage, darkness, and sinister mystery of their sound. Accolades came quickly, with Kerrang! heralding The Haunt for their “gothic edge, flashes of punk vibrancy and riot grrrl attitude,” and Rock Sound dubbing them a “Breakout Artist,” while their prolific musical output has helped their singles and EPs garner more than 40 million streams. With the release of New Addiction, The Haunt’s continues to build on their fearless evolution, steadily building a global cult following with their intense live shows and genre-defiant sound.
New Addiction Album Tracklisting
- New Addiction
- Bad Omen
- Going Under
- Masochistic Lovers
- Blood Red Heart
- Claws
- Teeth
- Dead 2 Me
- Worst In Me
- Own Me
The Haunt Headline Tour Dates:
July 25 – Toronto, ON – The Dance Cave
August 17 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indierocks!*
September 18 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall at 224
September 19 – Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s
September 20 – Clarkson, MI – WRIF RIFF FEST*
September 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*
September 25 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
September 26 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures
October 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore
October 16 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
October 17 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
October 18 – Hartford, CT – The Webster
October 19 – West Jefferson, NC – Saloon Studios Live
October 22 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground
October 24 – Washington, D.C. – Pearl Street Warehouse
October 25 – Dundalk, MD – SKULL HOUSE ROCK FESTIVAL*
October 29 – Atlanta, GA – Altar at the Masquerade
October 30 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar
October 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street
November 7 – Grove City, OH – A&R Bar
November 8 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade
November 9 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
December 5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin
December 6 – Dallas, TX – Ruins
December 7 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
December 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
December 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
December 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
December 16 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
December 18 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord
December 19 – Portland, OR – Holocene
December 21 – Seattle, WA – Hidden Hall
*festival dates
