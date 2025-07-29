‘STAR TREK: KHAN’ Scripted Podcast Set To Launch On September 8th!

Star Trek’s most iconic villain Khan is back! The anxiously awaited scripted podcast series, STAR TREK: KHAN, is set to release its first episode on September 8, 2025, in celebration of Star Trek Day. The premiere date, key art, trailer reveal and additional voice cast were made at the STAR TREK universe presentation in Hall H at Comic-Con® International in San Diego, CA.

STAR TREK: KHAN explores the untold events on Ceti Alpha V, chronicling Khan’s descent from a superhuman visionary into the vengeful villain seen in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. New episodes will be available weekly on Monday’s through November 3, wherever you get your podcasts.

Naveen Andrews (Lost) voices the iconic role of Khan Noonien Singh, and is joined by a stellar cast, including Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) as Lieutenant Marla McGivers, Sonya Cassidy (Reacher) as Dr. Rosalind Lear, with Star Trek veteran Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) reprising his role as Ensign Tuvok and the legendary George Takei (Star Trek) as Captain Sulu.

Supporting voice cast includes Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer) as Delmonda, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Ivan, Mercy Malick (Mr. Mayor) as Ursula, and Zuri Washington (Life with Althaar) as Madot.

STAR TREK: KHAN is based on a story by “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” writer and director, Nicholas Meyer. Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the podcast. STAR TREK: KHAN is produced by CBS’ Eye Podcast Productions Inc., Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include, Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Kirsten Beyer, Molly Barton, Carly Migliori, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry. Robyn Johnson serves as Co-Executive Producer, and the podcast was directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Realm serves as the production studio for the series.