THE LEMONHEADS Release New Track “Key of Victory” From Upcoming ‘Love Chant’ Album

The Lemonheads share their new single, “Key of Victory,” today. This is the third single from the band’s first album of all-new original material in almost two decades. Love Chant arrives via Fire Records on Friday, October 24. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now.

On “Key of Victory,” Evan Dando offers an introspective set of lyrics centring around the importance of honesty to oneself, and its taxing but necessary role in communication. Complementing the driving energy of previous singles, “Deep End” and “In The Margin,” “The Key of Victory” is all slow motion and soft shadows — a modal, meditative piece anchored by Apollo Nove’s winding guitar and Erin Rae’s spectral harmonies. The song was written with David Ashby (Rum Shebeen), and its vocal was recorded at Abbey Road. Stamped with a profound lightness and beauty, “The Key of Victory” is indicative of the songwriting diversity at play on Love Chant.

“It’s quiet, it’s bitchin’. It’s pretty and it’s modal,” says Dando. “I was trying to do like a ‘Street Hassle’ vibe, you know?”

Recorded at São Paulo’s A9 Áudio with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge), Love Chant marks the welcome return of a justifiably legendary rock ‘n’ roll band, with founding singer-songwriter-guitarist Evan Dando joined by a bevy of dear friends and collaborators including J Mascis(Dinosaur Jr), Juliana Hatfield, Tom Morgan (as co-writer for “Deep End”), producer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Antony and the Johnsons), Nashville’s Erin Rae, John Strohm of the Blake Babies co-wrote and played guitar on “Togetherness,” and Nick Saloman of The Bevis Frond (a songwriter and performer on the swirling psych-folk gem “Roky”). Adam Green of cult New York favorites The Moldy Peaches also contributes as co-writer on the loose-limbed country detour “Wild Thing.”

??The album was heralded by the premieres of the hard-hitting singles, “In The Margin” and “Deep End,” available everywhere. “In The Margin” is a classic Dando composition: half-broken, half-beautiful, wrapped around a melody that disarms before it detonates. “Deep End” was co-written by Dando with longtime collaborator Tom Morgan of Smudge, the churning, riff-powered track, which features an instantly identifiable guitar solo from J Mascis and backing vocals from dear friend and frequent Lemonheads guest Juliana Hatfield. The song was met by worldwide attention upon its premiere last month by such high-profile publications as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Uncut, Stereogum, and Consequence, the latter of which praised its long-awaited reprise of the Lemonheads’ “scrappy, guitar-forward rock sound.” An official music video, filmed on location in São Paulo, Brazil, by directors Carlão Busato and Luigi Parisi, is streaming now on YouTube.

Over the past few years, The Lemonheads’ influence has only deepened. Artists like MJ Lenderman, Courtney Barnett and Waxahatchee have all covered Dando’s songs, praising the emotional clarity, melodic instinct, and wry intimacy that define his writing. That resonance across generations makes Love Chant feel like more than a return — it’s a reminder of what made this band matter in the first place.

The Lemonheads will celebrate Love Chant with a marathon world tour, beginning this summer with a series of headline shows and top-billed festival appearances across the UK and Europe. North American dates get underway November 11 at Birmingham, AL’s WORKPLAY and then continue through a December 20 tour finale at Nashville, TN’s famed Basement East. For complete details, please visit www.thelemonheads.net/tour.

Evan Dando will be releasing his memoir, Rumors of My Demise, via Gallery Books, on October 7.

THE LEMONHEADS – LOVE CHANT WORLD TOUR 2025

AUGUST

13 – London, UK – Rough Trade East -Solo Show

14 – Northampton, UK – Roadmender

15 – Norwich, UK – Rock N Roll Circus,

16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz *

17 – Glasgow, UK – Garage *

19 – Belfast, UK – Limelight

20 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans Warehouse

21 – Cork, Ireland – Cyprus Avenue

23 – Waterford, Ireland – Bank Lane

24 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

26 – Sheffield, UK – Foundry *

27 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

28 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand

30 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee

SEPTEMBER

1 – Trondheim, Norway – Byscenen

4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen (SOLD OUT)

5 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow Club (SOLD OUT)

6 – Stekene, Belgium – Crammerock Festival †

8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz

9 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

11 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

12 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima

15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

16 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Industrial Bar

18 – Paris, France – Café de la Danse

20 – La Roche-Sur-Yon, France – Quai M

22 – Granada, Spain – Lemon Rock Bar & Hotel (SOLD OUT)

23 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Wagon

24 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV2

26 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2

27 – Valencia, Spain – Visorfest †

OCTOBER

1 – Penryn, UK – The Verdant Taproom (Evan Dando Solo)

NOVEMBER

11 – Birmingham, AL – WORKPLAY

12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

14 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex

15 –Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

16 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

19 – New York, NY – Racket

20 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC

21 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

23 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake

26 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

28 – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

30 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

DECEMBER

2 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

3 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

5 – Madison, WI – Majestic

6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

8 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

10 – Dallas, TX – Echo

11 – Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut

12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

16 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

18 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

19 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

* w/Bevis Frond

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

CONNECT WITH THE LEMONHEADS

THELEMONHEADS.NET | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE