Paramount+ Unveils First Glimpses of Sylvester Stallone’s TULSA KING Season 3!

Paramount+ has debuted the official teaser and key art for the third season of the hit original series, TULSA KING, starring Oscar® nominee Sylvester Stallone, which will premiere on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

TULSA KING stars Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson will also appear in season three as Russell Lee Washington Jr. before moving from Tulsa to New Orleans as the lead in the recently greenlit TULSA KING spinoff, NOLA KING.

TULSA KING was the number one global Paramount+ Original Series in 2024 and ranked among the top ten original series across all subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms in the fourth quarter.

The season two premiere of TULSA KING drew 21.1 million global viewers, making it Paramount+’s most-watched global premiere to date. Additionally, season two drove 159 million views, a +894% increase over the previous season, and 6.1 million social media engagements, a +553% surge over the same period.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, TULSA KING is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The first and second seasons of TULSA KING are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

Source: Top 10 streaming ranks based on Nielsen, Q4-24, P2+ mins, excl. movies; Internal streaming data, TULSA KING S2 global streaming AMA for premiere episode including co-view for CTV viewing (90 Days, 9/15/24-12/13/24); P+ Originals premiere rank based on day one, Active Sub HHs as of 9/15/24. Social- Sprinklr (9/15-11/23/24).