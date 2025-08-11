CHANCE THE RAPPER Reveals Dates For 2025 ‘And We Back Tour’

Grammy-winner and global independent innovator Chance the Rapper has announced dates for his And We Back Tour. The 15-city North American headlining run promoted by Live Nation kicks off on September 26 in Houston, TX, with stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. In New York, Chance will perform at the iconic Rooftop at Pier 17, an open-air venue with sweeping views of the city skyline. The tour also features a special hometown performance in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, a scenic lakeside amphitheater. The run wraps in Los Angeles on October 20 at the historic Hollywood Palladium. Ticket presales begin Tuesday, August 12, starting with a Citi presale and Verizon (additional details below), with general on sale starting Friday, August 15. For all tour dates and ticket information, visit chancestuff.com.

The tour comes off the announcement of Chance the Rapper’s highly anticipated new full length album Star Line, out August 15. The independent project reflects Chance’s global journey, artistically, spiritually, and physically, over the past six years. Created with longtime producer DexLvL and shaped by travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and art fairs around the world, Star Line blends hip-hop, soul, and experimental sounds with lyrical meditations on identity, resilience, and legacy. Its lead single, “Tree” featuring Lil Wayne and Smino, is out now, a powerful meditation on cannabis justice, racial inequality, and Black resilience, wrapped in a soulful flip of India.Arie’s classic “Video.” While Chance has circled the globe in search of new perspectives, Star Line remains grounded in the worldview that has always defined Chance’s art: a deep, unshakable connection to Chicago and to Black culture across the diaspora. Star Line is available now for CD pre-order at Chancestuff.com, alongside the special Star Line Shipping Co. merch collection.

PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the And We Back Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 12 at 10am ET until Thursday, August 14 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Chance the Rapper and the And We Back Tour in the U.S. – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, August 12 at 10am ET until Thursday, August 14 at 10pm local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit chancestuff.com.

CHANCE THE RAPPER – 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

September 26, 2025 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

September 27, 2025 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

September 29, 2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 1, 2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 2, 2025 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 4, 2025 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

October 6, 2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 8, 2025 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

October 10, 2025 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 12, 2025 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 14, 2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

October 16, 2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 17, 2025 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

October 18, 2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

October 20, 2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium