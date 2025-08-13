Eminem’s “STANS” Documentary Streams on Paramount+ This August!

Paramount+ has announced that following a highly successful limited theatrical run, the ambitious and unconventional new Eminem-produced documentary, STANS, directed by Emmy-winning director Steven Leckart, will exclusively debut on the service in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil on Tuesday, August 26. The film will then premiere on Wednesday, August 27 in the U.K., Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, followed by Japan on October 3.

Released in 2000, Eminem’s song “Stan,” about an obsessive, unstable fan, remains iconic. So iconic that the term stan was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017. The song and its storyline serve as a guiding light for this unconventional and fully authorized feature, which follows a cast of real-life stans whose deep personal connections to Eminem mirror some of the many themes found throughout his lyrics.

“’Stan’ is one of the most unconventional songs ever written, where the story is mostly told from a fan’s perspective, so this film was an incredible opportunity to find a unique approach,” said director Steven Leckart. “We kept coming back to one lyric from the song: ‘I’m just like you.’ Fans who echo that same sentiment carry much of the film. But like the song, Marshall’s perspective was also essential to the movie. I’m grateful for just how candid, sincere and frequently hilarious he was.”

More than just an exploration of fandom, STANS examines the complicated relationship between one of the world’s most private artists and his massive public persona. Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage and intimate original interviews, it offers a raw, loud and revealing journey across Eminem’s career and the passionate audience that has grown with him.

Moving, funny and revealing, the film offers a raw and riveting exploration of Eminem’s legendary career through the eyes of his most devoted fans whose lives have been shaped by his music.

Following its critically acclaimed opening at the inaugural SXSW London earlier this year, Shady Films hosted the documentary’s fan-filled NYC Premiere Event at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport on August 6, which included a surprise appearance from Eminem, ahead of the film’s global launch in theatres and limited weekend run exclusively at AMC Theatres in the U.S. from August 7-10.

STANS is directed by Emmy-winning writer, director and investigative journalist Steven Leckart and produced by Eminem, Paul Rosenberg, Stuart Parr, Antoine Fuqua, Tony DiSanto and David Schiff with DIGA Studios in association with Shady Films, Fuqua Films, Interscope Films and MTV Entertainment Studios. Bruce Gillmer, Amanda Culkowski and Michael Maniaci are Executive Producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.