MIKE TRAMP Launches Reimagined Version “Fight to Survive”

Legendary rock vocalist and guitarist MIKE TRAMP is pleased to launch his new single “Fight to Survive” from the upcoming album ‘Songs of White Lion — Vol. III,’ due out on September 19th via Frontiers Music Srl. “Fight to Survive” arrives accompanied by an official music video, available to view below.

Speaking about “Fight to Survive,” MIKE comments: “It would have made more sense to name our final album ‘Fight To Survive’ instead of the first one, 41 years ago. The truth is, the story of ‘Fight To Survive,’ both the album and its title track, perfectly captures what it felt like to form a band, write songs, head to Europe to record, return to America, land a major record deal, and then watch the label refuse to release the album just four months later. We spent the next three years fighting to survive. Every time I sing this song, it takes me right back to that moment.”

MIKE TRAMP, the unmistakable voice and principal songwriter of White Lion, concludes his heartfelt trilogy with ‘Songs of White Lion — Vol. III,’ a powerful and deeply personal tribute to one of the most iconic bands of the 1980s melodic hard rock scene.

TRAMP speaks on how this series of recordings came together: “For me, the point of re-recording the old classic White Lion songs was all about letting the audience know HOW the band would sound if they come to see us live. Bringing the sound up today and away from a world no more. When I started with ‘Vol. I’ I must admit, I never thought I’d do ‘Vol. II’ and now ‘Vol. III.’ But having done it all now, makes all the more sense to me. If I have to be active playing White Lion in 2025 and onward, there’s got to be a natural progression in every way. That is exactly what this Trilogy is all about.

In this final installment, TRAMP revisits and reimagines ten more essential songs from the White Lion catalog, bringing them back to life with the passion, perspective, and authenticity that only decades of experience can deliver.

Once again backed by his trusted bandmates — Marcus Nand (guitar), Claus Langeskov (bass), and Morten Hellborn (drums) — TRAMP offers fresh yet respectful renditions of these classic tracks, capturing their spirit while elevating them with a more refined, seasoned sound.

From the raw defiance of “Fight To Survive,” to the cinematic power of “Warsong,” and the infectious rhythm of “Radar Love,” this album is both a celebration and a reawakening.

Standing as more than a simple re-recording project, ‘Songs of White Lion — Vol. III’ is the emotional conclusion of a trilogy — a journey through time, memory, and music that connects the past to the present with integrity and fire.

This is not just a tribute, it’s MIKE TRAMP reclaiming and honoring his legacy.

‘Songs of White Lion — Vol.III’ Track List:

1. Dirty Woman

2. Warsong

3. Fight To Survive

4. She’s Got Everything

5. In The City

6. If My Mind Is Evil

7. Cherokee

8. All Burn In Hell

9. Don’t Say It’s Over

10. Radar Love

MIKE TRAMP Live Dates:

8/9 – Interlaken, Switzerland @ Brienzersee Rockfestival

8/31 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

9/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

9/20 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

9/23 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

9/25 – Foxborough, MA @ Six String Grill & Stage

10/16 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

10/18 – St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

11/5 – London, United Kingdom @ Underworld

11/7 – Great Yarmouth, United Kingdom @ Hard Rock Hell

11/8 – Buckley, United Kingdom @ The Tivoli

11/9 – Sheffield, United Kingdom @ Corporation

11/11 – Sirevåg, Norway @ Ogna Scene

11/12 – Trondheim, Norway @ HAVET

11/14 – Bergen, Norway @ Madam Felle

11/15 – Hamar, Norway @ Festiviteten Bar & Scene

11/16 – Oslo, Norway @ Herr Nilsen

11/20 – Helsingør, Denmark @ Karosserifabrikken

11/21 – Sønderborg, Denmark @ Sønderborghus

11/28 – Ishøj, Denmark @ Kulturium Ishøj Bibliotek

11/29 – Assens, Denmark @ Tobaksgaarden