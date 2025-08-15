ROME Reveals Details for Anticipated Debut Solo EP “GEMINI,” Out September 19th!

Multi-platinum songwriter/producer ROME (Rome Ramirez, former frontman of Sublime with Rome) has announced his highly-anticipated debut solo EP titled, GEMINI will drop Sept 19, 2025 via 5 Music Incorporated/The Orchard. — PRE-SAVE / PRE-ADD THE GEMINI EP HERE

The EP contains ROME’s new #1 Most Added single “Slow & Easy” (feat. Dirty Heads), restoring a collaborative relationship that goes back to 2010’s GOLD-certified hit song by Dirty Heads “Lay Me Down” feat. ROME, which went onto reach #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart and established a record milestone as the song with the longest stint atop the chart for an independently released title.

Heralded as a “Summer Gem” by Rolling Stone, “Slow & Easy” (feat. Dirty Heads) continues to climb the charts receiving steady airplay and spin increases at Alternative radio each week.

Working together with powerhouse producer Dann Huff (Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, Carrie Underwood), ROME has been busy writing and recording his new music at La Grange Studios in Nashville. In addition to his new hit single, the EP also includes “Why Me?”, “New Me”, “Black & Blue (Nashville Mix)” and “Got It Good”.

“This is the most fun I’ve ever had making music,” says ROME. “It’s the culmination of waking up every day and choosing to write something from the heart with my friends and family. Every note is intentional, every word means something real to me. The world is getting to know another side of me, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

GEMINI EP Tracklisting is as follows:

Why Me? Slow & Easy (feat. Dirty Heads) New Me “Black & Blue (Nashville Mix)”* Got It Good

PRE-SAVE / PRE-ADD THE GEMINI EP HERE

*“Black & Blue (Nashville Mix)” available as Instant Grat track

ROME TOUR DATES

September 17 – Club L.A. – Destin, FL

September 18 – River City Railway – Jacksonville, FL

September 19 – Terra Fermata – Stuart, FL

September 20 – Long Doggers Bash – Cocoa Riverfront Park, Cocoa, FL

September 21 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

September 24 – Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH

September 25 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

September 26 – Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, IN

September 27 – Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN

October 3 – RRU Presents On High – Salt Lake City, UT

October 4 – Reggae Rise Up – Las Vegas, NV

October 19 – Mission Bayfest – San Diego, CA

November 12 – Brooklyn Bowl – Brooklyn, NY

November 13 – Toads – New Haven, CT

November 14 – Reckless Shepherd – Columbia, MD

November 15 – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA

November 16 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

November 17 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

November 19 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC

November 20 – Lincoln Theatre – Raleigh, NC

November 21 – Elevation 27 – Virginia Beach, VA

November 22 – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC

November 23 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

For more information click HERE. More dates to be announced soon!

About ROME

MULTI-PLATINUM songwriter-producer ROME continues to shine as a dynamic vocalist, deft guitar player, and charismatic performer. The world initially got to know the Northern California native when he landed the gig of a lifetime, fronting his favorite band Sublime at just 20 years old. Beyond playing amphitheaters and arenas worldwide, his voice and songcraft fluidly evolved across four Sublime with Rome albums: Yours Truly (2011), Sirens (2015), Blessings (2019), and Sublime with Rome (2024). As a co-writer and featured guest, he joined forces with Dirty Heads on the GOLD-certified staple “Lay Me Down,” among various other tunes. Emerging as a sought-after presence behind the scenes, he co-wrote songs for everyone from Selena Gomez to Enrique Iglesias. Simultaneously, he’s distinguished himself as the rare collaborator equally comfortable on a track with artists as diverse as Blues Traveler or Jelly Roll. Cultivating a vibrant and vital signature style, ROME dips in and out of Rock, Pop, Soul, Reggae, and Folk, magnifying the scope of his artistry more than ever before.

CONNECT WITH ROME

OFFICIAL | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE