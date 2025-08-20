CANDACE CAMERON BURE Announces Exclusive Four-City Live Tour Experience This November!

Fans of Candace Cameron Bure will soon be able to secure their seats for a once-in-a-lifetime live experience for “An Evening with Candace Cameron Bure Live on Tour,” set to take place in four cities on November 20th in Cartersville (Atlanta), GA, November 21st in Morristown (Knoxville), TN, November 22nd in Anderson (Indianapolis), IN, and November 23rd in Wyoming (Grand Rapids), MI.

This exclusive live event will bring audiences up close and personal with the acclaimed star of “Full House” offering a two-hour experience filled with interactive games (prizes included!), heartfelt stories, and meaningful conversation rooted in faith. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or a new fan, this is your chance to connect with Candace like never before.

Tickets will first be available for presale on August 20th at 12:00pm EST with presale code ‘LIVETOUR’ at www.candace.com/tour. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 25 at 10:00am EST at www.candace.com/tour. A limited number of VIP packages (The Full Experience VIP Experience) are also available, offering premium seating, access to the exclusive VIP After Party, a personal photo with Candace, a copy of her new book Rise & Renew, and a commemorative lanyard. VIP After Party to start following the end of the show.

“Oh My Lanta! I’m so excited to share this special evening with you,” says Candace Cameron Bure. “It’s going to be an unforgettable night filled with stories, surprises, and a lot of heart.”

Don’t miss this experience with one of the most beloved talents in entertainment.

About Candace Cameron Bure:

Candace Cameron Bure is an Emmy-nominated actress, producer, director, and New York Times bestselling author beloved by millions worldwide as everyone’s big sister, D.J. Tanner, in the iconic television show Full House and its Netflix reboot, Fuller House. She’s also known for her Christmas movies and has starred in and produced over 50 rom-coms and cozy mystery movies. She competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2014 and was co-host of The View in 2015 and 2016. Candace was also an executive producer and actress in the 2024 Lionsgate film Unsung Hero. In 2025, fans watched her compete as Cherry Blossom on hit show “The Masked Singer” on Fox. A businesswoman, she is CEO of CandyRock Entertainment and host of her self-titled podcast. Bure is currently the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Great American Media, where she creates original content for Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living. Candace is both outspoken and passionate about her family and faith and continues to flourish in the entertainment industry as a role model to women of all ages.