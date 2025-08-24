Wrangler® and Coors Banquet® Team Up for Limited-Edition Western Apparel Collection

From outfitting cowboys for generations to offering the same brewing tradition since 1873, Wrangler® and Coors Banquet® know firsthand what it takes to be the best in the West. Now, these two iconic brands are teaming up to create their first-ever co-collection. Introducing the Wrangler x Coors Banquet Collection, a joint salute to the brands’ shared craftsmanship and grit, whether it is stitched into a pair of jeans or brewed into a signature, stubby bottle of Banquet.

Available starting August 21, the Wrangler x Coors Banquet Collection will feature more than twenty unique pieces. The designs showcase a Coors Banquet twist on classic Western wear across a variety of items, including denim vests with custom Coors-branded embroidery and patches, pullover sweaters with Western-inspired artwork, classic Wrangler®13MWZ Cowboy Cut® Jeans with limited-edition copper hardware, graphic t-shirts, and more.

“This collab is all about celebrating the Western spirit that Coors Banquet and Wrangler have lived and breathed for generations,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re thrilled to partner with Wrangler to help our fans connect with Banquet beyond the bottle. Whether it’s at a rodeo, your local bar, or an everyday moment, this collection lets fans wear the Banquet legacy on beloved Wrangler pieces.”

To bring the collaboration to life in a bold new way, Wrangler and Coors Banquet partnered with artist Caitlin Hatch to paint Rocky Mountain Watercolors – hand-painted, Western-style posters that will double as the first-ever national ads made with beer. Each poster was crafted using a custom watercolor blend made with Coors Banquet, the beer made with 100% Rocky Mountain water. The posters spotlight the limited-release apparel, and one was painted in a real rodeo arena. They will be featured in a variety of ad locations throughout the U.S.

“This collaboration reimagines classic Wrangler styles for a new generation, blending the rugged heritage of Western wear with the laid-back spirit of American leisure,” said John Meagher, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Wrangler. “Coors Banquet & Wrangler share an incredible interwoven western legacy, and this is a unique opportunity to unleash that in a fresh new way.”

Wrangler and Coors Banquet are also hitting the road to give fans a chance to experience the collection up-close through a series of pop-up events at local bars in Dallas (September 4), Nashville (September 11), and Denver (September 25). Dubbed the Legends of the West Tour, the experience will feature the full merch line available for purchase online, exclusive giveaways, a surprise musical guest and more.

Fans can bring home a piece of the Wrangler x Coors Banquet collection via a Wrangler store or select western retailers, and online at shop.coors.com or wrangler.com. Ten prints of the oneof-a-kind watercolor art will be made available each weekday at noon CST at shop.coors.com starting August 21 through September 3, while supplies last.