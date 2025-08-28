Blumhouse & Universal Join Fanta® for Ultimate Halloween Collab Featuring Horror Legends

Get ready to scream…for Fanta®! Ahead of this Halloween season, Fanta®, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are delivering chills and thrills like never before with a global partnership which sees five* horror icons come together for the first time in the ultimate Halloween line-up.

The partnership sees horror icons Chucky (Chucky franchise), Freddy Fazbear (Five Nights at Freddy’s 2), The Grabber (Black Phone 2), M3gan (M3GAN 2.0)** and Michael Myers* (Halloween 2) united over one insatiable craving: Fanta®! Across the globe, fans can expect to see the cult and modern Halloween characters on the hunt, with a series of experiences in the run up to Halloween. They may be from very different worlds, but this time, they share the same desire – They Wanta Fanta®.

Universal will release two terrifying new chapters for these horror icons, including Black Phone 2 (in theatres October 17) and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (in theatres December 5). Both films are from Blumhouse, the leader in horror.

Not only are these horror icons chasing and gracing the limited-edition Halloween Collection packaging of the classic Fanta® flavors, but for a limited time, they’re also after Chucky’s custom flavor: Chucky’s Punch. This fruit punch flavor Fanta® is available worldwide from today alongside all five* icons on cans across the full Fanta® flavor range. Portraits include Chucky on Chucky’s Punch; The Grabber on Strawberry; Freddy Fazbear on Orange and Orange Zero Sugar; M3gan on Grape** and Michael Myers* on Pineapple. Fans can get more from the characters by scanning the QR code on the side of cans to access exclusive content and experiences.

Ibrahim Salim Khan, Global VP, Fanta® at The Coca-Cola Company says “Fanta promises deliciousness, and only deliciousness. What better occasion to have a little fun with that, than Halloween? The festival of tricks and treats. This Halloween, in a delicious, thrilling partnership with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, we will bring back the most legendary horror icons for the first time ever. They’re back. But they’re not here to haunt you. They just… Wanta Fanta!”

From September to October and beyond, fans are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled as the horror icons are set to show up everywhere that Fanta® does, from the limited-edition packaging, to retail, vending machines, factories and real-life experiences, all to get their hands on a delicious Fanta®, so you need to grab yours before they do!

Don’t let these horror icons steal all the Fanta®! The full Fanta® Halloween Collection flavor range is now available nationwide.** To find out more information on the partnership and They Wanta Fanta®, please visit https://www.fanta.com

* Michael Myers on Pineapple is a US-exclusive horror icon.

**M3gan on Grape will only be available via Freestyle machines in select Cinemas across the U.S. and in Universal Theme Parks.