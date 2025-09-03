Class Is Back in Session: Gym Class Heroes Announce First Album in 14 Years!

The rumors are true: gymclassheroes. are officially back. Frontman Travie McCoy stunned fans on Saturday 8/30 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, making a surprise appearance during the Savannah Bananas game to announce the band’s long-awaited return. To resounding applause, McCoy revealed that gymclassheroes. will release their first new album in 14 years in 2026.

The announcement couldn’t come at a better moment. 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s pioneering album The Papercut Chronicles, which introduced the world to their genre-defying style and the 3X platinum anthem “Cupid’s Chokehold.” Now, two decades later, the band is set to celebrate both their legacy and their future.

Kicking off this new era, McCoy is leading gymclassheroes. into a realm that fuses reimagined classics with fresh, innovative tracks exploring resilience, transformation, and artistic evolution. Fans can expect culturally impactful collaborations, electrifying performances, and a fearless new approach that honors what made gymclassheroes. a beloved name in music while pushing their sound into exciting new territory.

Over the years, gymclassheroes. have racked up an impressive list of accomplishments: their albums have achieved platinum and gold certifications worldwide, and they have charted multiple hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Cupid’s Chokehold,” “Clothes Off!!,” and “Stereo Hearts.” They have toured extensively, selling out venues across North America, Europe, and Asia, and have shared the stage with artists like Kanye West, Adam Levine, and Panic! at the Disco. The band has also performed on major television shows including The Tonight Show, MTV’s TRL, and The Today Show, while earning critical acclaim for their innovative fusion of hip-hop, pop, and rock that influenced a generation of genre-blurring acts.

Now, with the first taste of new music + appearances at Riot Fest and Warped Orlando slated for this fall, the band is ready to prove why class is officially back in session.

Upcoming Tour Dates

9.19 Dubuque, IL @ Q Casino

9.21 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

11.14-11.15 Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour

