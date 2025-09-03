Paramount+ Unleashes Official Trailer for “Tulsa King” Season Three

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for season three of the hit original series, TULSA KING, starring Oscar® nominee Sylvester Stallone, which premieres on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Already a powerhouse for the streamer, Tulsa King was the number one global Paramount+ original series in 2024 and ranked among the top ten original shows across all SVOD platforms in Q4. The season two premiere alone drew 21.1 million global viewers, making it Paramount+’s most-watched debut to date, while season two overall generated 159 million views (+894% over season one) and 6.1 million social engagements (+553%).

In season three, Dwight Manfredi’s empire is growing, but so are his enemies. His biggest threat yet comes from the Dunmires, an entrenched old-money family with no regard for the old-world codes Dwight lives by. To protect everything he’s built—and his family—Dwight must face off against Tulsa’s most dangerous power players.

The stellar cast includes Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Oscar® nominee Samuel L. Jackson also joins as Russell Lee Washington Jr., setting up his lead role in the newly greenlit spinoff Nola King, which shifts the story from Tulsa to New Orleans.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson (who also serves as showrunner), David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox.