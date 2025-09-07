Rock Royalty Unite: The 2025 MTV VMAs Honor Ozzy Osbourne with Epic Tribute Performance!

The 2025 MTV VMAs are pulling out all the stops with a once-in-a-lifetime rock and roll spectacle. Today it was revealed that Aerosmith icons Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, global rocker YUNGBLUD, and guitar virtuoso Nuno Bettencourt will share the stage in a powerhouse medley honoring none other than the “Prince of Darkness” himself — Ozzy Osbourne.

With over 120 million albums sold worldwide, Ozzy’s legacy is as massive as his voice. A five-time GRAMMY® winner, he’s also a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — first with Black Sabbath in 2006 and again as a solo artist in 2024. Add in stars on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Birmingham Walk of Stars, and countless other accolades, and it’s clear why he remains a global rock icon and cultural phenomenon.

Ozzy’s history with MTV runs deep. From Headbanger’s Ball in the ’80s, to Battle for Ozzfest, to the groundbreaking reality hit The Osbournes, his connection to the network is undeniable. He was even recognized with the MTV EMAs Global Icon Award in 2014. Later this year, fans can look forward to Paramount+’s upcoming feature-length documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, which promises an intimate look at his incredible journey.

Hosted by LL COOL J, the 2025 MTV VMAs will air live coast-to-coast from New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday, September 7 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, broadcasting on CBS, simulcast on MTV, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Get ready — this is one tribute performance you won’t want to miss.