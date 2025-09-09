LADY GAGA Expands ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ Tour with New North American Dates For 2026

14-time GRAMMY, Oscar, and Emmy Award winner Lady Gaga announced a second North American leg of her sold-outMAYHEM Ball tour, following massive fan demand. Kicking off Saturday, February 14 with two nights at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, the new run will bring Gaga to additional cities including Fort Worth, Atlanta, Austin, Washington, DC, and Boston. She will also return to Los Angeles and New York for two encore performances each at the Kia Forum and Madison Square Garden.
Produced by Gaga and Michael Polansky, The MAYHEM Ball expands on the conceptual world introduced at Coachella, with direction by Ben Dalgleish (Human Person), creative direction by Gaga, Polansky, Goebel and Human Person, choreography by Goebel, and costumes styled by Hunter Clem, Gaga’s sister Natali Germanotta (Topo Studio) and HARDSTYLE.
TICKETS: Tickets for the second North American leg will be available starting Wednesday, September 10 with various presales (details below). To participate in the Lady Gaga Artist Presale on Friday, September 12 at 12pm local time, you must sign up HERE by Thursday, September 11 at 10am ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available via the general onsale starting Monday, September 15 at 12pm local time atLiveNation.com.
- CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Lady Gaga North American tour dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 10 at 12pm local time until Friday, September 12 at 11am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online.* For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Lady Gaga ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ tour in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Thursday, September 11 at 12pmlocal time until Friday, September 12 at 11am local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP hospitality lounge, limited edition merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Today’s announcement follows Gaga’s highly anticipated return to the MTV VMAs this past Sunday, where she performed her new single “The Dead Dance” from Madison Square Garden and took home four awards, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Die with a Smile,” her smash hit with Bruno Mars.
“The Dead Dance,” produced by Gaga alongside Andrew Watt and Cirkut, debuted last week with a cinematic videodirected by visionary Tim Burton and produced by Michael Polansky, Burton, and Natalie Testa. Marking Gaga’s first creative collaboration with Burton, the story was brought to life on location at Isla de las Muñecas—Mexico’s infamous Island of the Dolls. The video shifts between stark black-and-white and bursts of vivid color, weaving eerie doll imagery with Gaga’s commanding performance. Costumes were designed by Colleen Atwood, with choreography from Parris Goebel and featured choreography from Corey Baker.
The song—which was featured in Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 (Part 2), where Gaga makes a cameo as the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood—was praised as both “haunting” and an “electro pop banger,” with “a bouncy 1980s electro pop vibe, propelled by funhouse keyboards and bright drum machine beats” (BILLBOARD). ROLLING STONEcalled it a “soaring pop track” with a “serious dance-ready beat, while NME highlighted the spooky, funky energy, pointing to its “infectious bassline, ‘Thriller’-esque synths and licks of electric guitar.”
Since it launched on July 16, Lady Gaga’s The MAYHEM Ball tour has drawn rave reviews from critics including the NEW YORK TIMES who hailed it as a “deliciously campy extravaganza” and described Gaga as “operating at the peak of her powers.’ ROLLING STONE highlighted Gaga’s creative evolution, writing that she “didn’t just revisit [Coachella]—she expanded it, sharpened it, sprinkled in some nostalgia, and fully realized the gothic dream she had only just introduced.” VARIETY called the show a “breathless, finely-tuned spectacular,” and “a welcome reminder of her many, many talents,” whileBILLBOARD hailed the show as “a theatrical, electric and delicious live affair,” emphasizing the charged performances of MAYHEM’s standout tracks and past dancefloor staples.
The sold-out tour celebrates Gaga’s eighth studio album, MAYHEM, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200—Gaga’s seventh consecutive No. 1 solo album—and remained a dominant global force, topping the Dance/Electronic Albums chart for 17 weeks, spending 12 weeks in the Top 20, and holding a Top 10 spot on the Pop Albums chart for 15 consecutive weeks. The album has since been Certified Platinum by the RIAA.
Her record-breaking collaboration with Bruno Mars,“Die With a Smile,” further cemented the album’s impact. It spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 for five weeks, and broke Spotify records as the fastest song to surpass both 1 billion (96 days) and 2 billion (200 days) streams.
The MAYHEM Ball follows Gaga’s headlining performances at Coachella and a landmark series of international shows, including stadium dates in Mexico City and Singapore. In Rio de Janeiro, her free show at Copacabana Beach drew an estimated 2.5 million fans—setting a new record for the highest attended concert by a female artist in history.
The tour continues tomorrow with the first of three sold-out shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, followed by a three-night run in Chicago to wrap the first North American leg. Gaga then heads overseas, launching the UK/Europe leg on Monday, September 29 with four nights at The O2 in London before continuing across the region. She’ll close out the year in Australia and begin 2026 with six shows in Japan this January.
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2026 DATES – JUST ADDED
Sat Feb 14 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Feb 15 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Wed Feb 18 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Thu Feb 19 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Sat Feb 28 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Sun Mar 01 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Wed Mar 04 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Thu Mar 05 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Sun Mar 08 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Mon Mar 09 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Fri Mar 13 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center*
Thu Mar 19 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Fri Mar 20 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Mon Mar 23 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Tue Mar 24 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sun Mar 29 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Mon Mar 30 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Thu Apr 02 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Fri Apr 03 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Thu Apr 09 — Saint Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena
Fri Apr 10 — Saint Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena
*Rescheduled Date
THE MAYHEM BALL REMAINING NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Sep 10 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Wed Sep 17 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Thu Sep 18 — Chicago, IL — United Center
THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
THE MAYHEM BALL AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES
Fri Dec 05 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 06 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Tue Dec 09 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium
Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
Sat Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
THE MAYHEM BALL JAPAN 2026 DATES
Wed Jan 21 – Osaka, Japan – Osaka Dome
Thu Jan 22 – Osaka, Japan – Osaka Dome
Sun Jan 25 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
Mon Jan 26 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
Thu Jan 29 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
Fri Jan 30 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
