LADY GAGA Expands ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ Tour with New North American Dates For 2026

from Thursday, September 11 at 12pm

until Friday, September 12 at 11am

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Lady Gaga ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ tourin the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runslocal timelocal time. Visitin thefor more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP hospitality lounge, limited edition merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Today’s announcement follows Gaga’s highly anticipated return to the MTV VMAs this past Sunday, where she performed her new single “The Dead Dance” from Madison Square Garden and took home four awards, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Die with a Smile,” her smash hit with Bruno Mars.

“The Dead Dance,” produced by Gaga alongside Andrew Watt and Cirkut, debuted last week with a cinematic videodirected by visionary Tim Burton and produced by Michael Polansky, Burton, and Natalie Testa. Marking Gaga’s first creative collaboration with Burton, the story was brought to life on location at Isla de las Muñecas—Mexico’s infamous Island of the Dolls. The video shifts between stark black-and-white and bursts of vivid color, weaving eerie doll imagery with Gaga’s commanding performance. Costumes were designed by Colleen Atwood, with choreography from Parris Goebel and featured choreography from Corey Baker.

The song—which was featured in Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 (Part 2), where Gaga makes a cameo as the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood—was praised as both “haunting” and an “electro pop banger,” with “a bouncy 1980s electro pop vibe, propelled by funhouse keyboards and bright drum machine beats” (BILLBOARD). ROLLING STONEcalled it a “soaring pop track” with a “serious dance-ready beat, while NME highlighted the spooky, funky energy, pointing to its “infectious bassline, ‘Thriller’-esque synths and licks of electric guitar.”

Since it launched on July 16, Lady Gaga’s The MAYHEM Ball tour has drawn rave reviews from critics including the NEW YORK TIMES who hailed it as a “deliciously campy extravaganza” and described Gaga as “operating at the peak of her powers.’ ROLLING STONE highlighted Gaga’s creative evolution, writing that she “didn’t just revisit [Coachella]—she expanded it, sharpened it, sprinkled in some nostalgia, and fully realized the gothic dream she had only just introduced.” VARIETY called the show a “breathless, finely-tuned spectacular,” and “a welcome reminder of her many, many talents,” whileBILLBOARD hailed the show as “a theatrical, electric and delicious live affair,” emphasizing the charged performances of MAYHEM’s standout tracks and past dancefloor staples.

The sold-out tour celebrates Gaga’s eighth studio album, MAYHEM, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200—Gaga’s seventh consecutive No. 1 solo album—and remained a dominant global force, topping the Dance/Electronic Albums chart for 17 weeks, spending 12 weeks in the Top 20, and holding a Top 10 spot on the Pop Albums chart for 15 consecutive weeks. The album has since been Certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Her record-breaking collaboration with Bruno Mars,“Die With a Smile,” further cemented the album’s impact. It spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 for five weeks, and broke Spotify records as the fastest song to surpass both 1 billion (96 days) and 2 billion (200 days) streams.

The MAYHEM Ball follows Gaga’s headlining performances at Coachella and a landmark series of international shows, including stadium dates in Mexico City and Singapore. In Rio de Janeiro, her free show at Copacabana Beach drew an estimated 2.5 million fans—setting a new record for the highest attended concert by a female artist in history.

The tour continues tomorrow with the first of three sold-out shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, followed by a three-night run in Chicago to wrap the first North American leg. Gaga then heads overseas, launching the UK/Europe leg on Monday, September 29 with four nights at The O2 in London before continuing across the region. She’ll close out the year in Australia and begin 2026 with six shows in Japan this January.

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2026 DATES – JUST ADDED

Sat Feb 14 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Wed Feb 18 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Thu Feb 19 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Sat Feb 28 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Sun Mar 01 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wed Mar 04 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thu Mar 05 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sun Mar 08 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Mon Mar 09 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Fri Mar 13 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center*

Thu Mar 19 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Fri Mar 20 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Mon Mar 23 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Tue Mar 24 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sun Mar 29 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Mon Mar 30 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Thu Apr 02 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Fri Apr 03 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Thu Apr 09 — Saint Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena

Fri Apr 10 — Saint Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena



*Rescheduled Date