EVANESCENCE to Livestream LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival Performance for Free on Veeps

On Sunday, September 21, GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Evanescence will bring their powerful live show to fans around the globe with a free livestream of their full set from the Louder Than Life Festival, exclusively on Veeps.

2025 has already been a banner year for Evanescence, with the band making major moves across the charts and live stages. Their recent releases include “Afterlife”, featured in Netflix’s Devil May Cry, and “Fight Like A Girl (Feat. K.Flay)”, from Lionsgate’s upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina. Amy Lee has also debuted new collaborations, including “End of You” with Poppy and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante, and “Hand That Feeds” with Halsey, which is also tied to Ballerina.

In addition to new music, Evanescence announced a string of Australian headline shows that will coincide with their slot as special guests on Metallica’s massive M72 tour. The combination of new songs, high-profile collaborations, and global touring has marked this year as one of the band’s most creatively exciting eras in recent memory.

With fresh material in the works, this free livestream marks a perfect opportunity for fans everywhere to connect with the band at a moment of creative resurgence. Whether you’re a longtime follower or just discovering their music, the Louder Than Life broadcast offers a chance to join the energy of the festival crowd in real time.

When: Sunday, September 21

Where: Free livestream via Veeps

Don’t miss your chance to experience Evanescence’s unforgettable live performance — no ticket required!