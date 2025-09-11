TWISTED SISTER To Launch 50th Anniversary World Tour in 2026

Get ready, SMFs: Twisted Sister is officially hitting the road again in 2026 to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The band behind “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock” will return to stages worldwide for the first time since 2016.

Founding guitarist Jay Jay French reflected on the milestone, saying the band has “stood shoulder to shoulder for nearly five decades” and built a legacy that continues to inspire fans. Eddie Ojeda added that Twisted Sister is “still the soundtrack for every rebel,” while Dee Snider summed it up in his own words: “In 2026, Twisted F**ing Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!!”*

What We Know

The tour is confirmed for 2026.

Joe “Seven” Franco returns on drums for the first time since 1987.

Russell Pzütto will play bass, joining from Dee Snider’s solo projects.

Cities and dates are still to come.

Why It Matters

Twisted Sister hasn’t toured since their farewell in 2016. Over their career, they’ve sold more than 35 million albums, scored multiple gold and platinum certifications, and delivered some of MTV’s most iconic videos. “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock” remain two of the most licensed songs in metal history.

The Bottom Line

Details are under wraps, but one thing is clear: Twisted Sister’s 50th anniversary will be loud, proud, and unmissable. Stay tuned to the band’s official channels for tour announcements.