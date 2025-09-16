THE TOXIC AVENGER Smashes Onto Digital and Physical This Fall Via Cineverse!

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced that The Toxic Avenger will arrive on digital EST/TVOD September 30, 2025, followed by a physical release on October 28, 2025.

The cult-classic reimagining comes home after an overwhelming critical reception, with praise for director Macon Blair’s vision and standout performances from its all-star cast, including Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Hollow Man), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola).

From Empire’s “Charming,” to The Wrap’s “A cult sensation,” critics have heaped accolades on the Monster Hero. CBR declared, “There’s a new era of heroes coming, and it belongs to the Toxic Avenger.” Screenrant praised it as “a great and hilarious film held up by a talented cast, intelligent writing, and beautiful cinematography,” while MovieWeb anointed it “the summer’s most entertaining superhero film.”

Physical Release Lineup

DVD

Blu-ray (Collector’s Edition)

4K + Blu-ray (Collector’s Edition) with limited edition lenticular O-Sleeve

Steelbook – 4K + Blu-ray (Collector’s Edition)

Amazon Exclusive 4K UHD + Blu-ray (Collector’s Edition) featuring the original The Toxic Avenger (1984) in 4K UHD

Collector’s Edition Special Features

A Toxic Environment: Best of Behind-the-Scenes

Director Commentary with Macon Blair

Toxic Shock with Tiffany Shepis

40th Anniversary of The Toxic Avenger (1984)

In A Toxic Environment, fans get unprecedented behind-the-scenes access with cast and crew interviews, prosthetics and effects breakdowns, and an extended dive into the twisted world of Toxie. Joined by Super Tromette Tiffany Shepis, the featurette also traces Toxie’s impact on American pop culture.

Written and directed by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore), The Toxic Avenger is produced by Legendary Entertainment and distributed by Cineverse. Based on Lloyd Kaufman’s infamous Troma creation, the film follows janitor Winston Gooze (Dinklage) who, after a catastrophic toxic accident, transforms into a radioactive antihero. Rising from outcast to savior, Toxie takes on ruthless corporations and corrupt forces threatening his son, his friends, and his community.

In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive.