FRIENDS’ Iconic CENTRAL PERK COFFEEHOUSE Is Coming to Times Square!

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences with Central Perk Coffee Co. and CenPer Holdings, LLC, proudly announce the highly anticipated expansion of Central Perk Coffeehouse, arriving to the heart of New York City — right in Times Square. The opening, scheduled for late fall 2025, invites locals, tourists, and superfans to step into the real-world version of one of television’s most beloved hangouts.

The contemporary take on the FRIENDS gathering spot is a must visit where unforgettable moments, exceptional coffee, and delicious food come together in the city that started it all. New York’s first ever Central Perk Coffeehouse is a fully functioning coffeehouse that has been brought to life by the same visionary team of food, beverage, and design experts behind the inaugural Boston location including Top Chef and James Beard Award Winner Tom Colicchio and award-winning New York architects, Glen & Co. While refreshed for today’s guest, the unmistakable spirit of Central Perk lives on — delivering a memorable coffee and dining experience for both locals and visitors. Set right in the heart of Times Square at the NE corner of 7th Avenue & 47th Street, the layout includes the celebrated cozy Orange Sofa room, inspired by the iconic Central Perk couch.

“FRIENDS is one of those rare shows that continues to bring people together, generation after generation,” said Peter van Roden, EVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. “At the heart of that story was always Central Perk, the iconic coffeehouse and the group’s home base, set in Manhattan. It was a place where laughter, connection, and unforgettable moments were shared…and it remains that today. After a warm welcome in Boston, we’re excited to bring Central Perk Coffeehouse to Times Square, a location that perfectly captures the energy, spirit, and global love for FRIENDS, right in the city where it all began.”

“When we launched the first Central Perk Coffeehouse in Boston, our goal was always to expand to New York City, a place where fans and friends alike could create their own stories in the city where the series was set,” said Paul Landino, CenPer Holdings, LLC, Company Executive. “Opening in Times Square, known as the crossroads of the world, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring that vision to life, offering creative coffee drinks and delicious food in a space that is both familiar and refreshingly modern.”

Central Perk Coffeehouse will offer fans exclusive, newly created merchandise available only at its Times Square location. Visitors can also enjoy Central Perk Coffee Co.’s six original coffee blends—available in ground, whole bean, and compostable capsule formats—at both the New York City and Boston locations (205 Newbury St). For those who prefer to brew at home, the blends are available online at centralperk.com and at select H-E-B grocery stores.

Customers can also purchase all six coffee blends on Amazon and benefit from free shipping right to their doorstep. All Central Perk Coffee Co. offerings adhere to sustainable sourcing, production, and packaging practices that prioritize responsible environmental stewardship.

Central Perk Coffeehouse NYC is located at 20 Times Square (NE corner of 7th Avenue & 47th Street). Please also visit our Boston location at 205 Newbury Street, Boston, MA. For updates on the NYC opening date or to order merchandise and savor the rich flavors of Central Perk Coffee at home, visit centralperk.com and follow @centralperk on Instagram.

FRIENDS airs on WPIX-TV in NYC and available to stream on HBO Max.