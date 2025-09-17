“That Was Us Live” — ‘This Is Us’ Cast Brings Beloved Series to the Stage in Los Angeles

The cast of the four-time Emmy Award-winning television series This Is Us today announced That Was Us Live, starring Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, and Chris Sullivan. The special live show will take place on Saturday, January 17 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA.

“Creating the That Was Us podcast has been such a special way to reconnect and reflect on our time with This Is Us,” said Brown, Moore, and Sullivan in a joint statement. “Taking it to the stage for a live show lets us bring those conversations to life in a whole new way — sharing behind-the-scenes stories, reliving unforgettable moments, and experiencing the music behind the show live! We can’t wait to laugh, reminisce, and share this night together with fans.”

Tickets: Artist presale begins Thursday, September 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the day ahead of the general onsale, which begins Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.