Experience The Glow! — Berry Gordy’s THE LAST DRAGON Returning to Theaters for 40th Anniversary!

This fall, it’s 1985 all over again at movie theaters across the country when Berry Gordy’s THE LAST DRAGON — the inimitable combination of martial arts, music, comedy, adventure and action — makes a rare appearance on the silver screen October 19, 20 and 22 only.

Presented by Iconic Events, this ’80s throwback celebrates the 40th anniversary of the movie that was praised by Roger Ebert as “a funny, high-energy combination of karate, romance, rock music and sensational special effects.” This special presentation also features a brand-new introduction by the film’s star, Taimak.

Berry Gordy’s THE LAST DRAGON will play on more than 500 specially selected movie screens nationwide. Tickets are available beginning today at https://www.iconicreleasing.com/events/the-last-dragon/tickets/

In addition to featuring the upbeat ’80s pop anthem “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge — which hit No. 3 on the Billboard Top Hot 100 — Berry Gordy’s THE LAST DRAGON is filled with music. Its Motown soundtrack includes songs by Stevie Wonder, Vanity, Charlene, Smokey Robinson and Rockwell.

Vanity also co-stars in the film alongside Taimak, and Berry Gordy’s THE LAST DRAGON features an extraordinary cast, including Tony Award winner Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls, 1992) and Oscar® nominee William H. Macy in a small role. Julius Carry, Ernie Reyes Jr., Keshia Knight Pulliam, Queen Esther Marrow and Chazz Palmentieri also appear in the film, which was directed by Michael Schultz, written by Louis Venosta, and produced by Rupert Hitzig, with Berry Gordy serving as executive producer.

Originally released by TriStar Pictures on March 22, 1985, Berry Gordy’s THE LAST DRAGON became a box-office hit, grossing more than $25 million ($75 million in adjusted dollars). Many critics were charmed, too, with Paul Attanasio of The Washington Post calling it, “an intoxicating blend of comedy, kung fu, corny romance, special effects and rock videos, it’s as electrically sleepless as the New York it’s set against.”

Berry Gordy’s THE LAST DRAGON truly found its audience when it became an early home-video sensation on VHS. Today, Rotten Tomatoes sums up reaction to the film as “a flamboyant genre mashup brimming with style, romance, and an infectious fondness for kung fu.”

The Iconic Events presentation of Berry Gordy’s THE LAST DRAGON on October 19, 20 and 22 marks the film’s first national re-release since it premiered in 1985.

A fast-growing name in event cinema, Iconic Events Releasing brings live and captured entertainment to movie theaters ranging from special events to traditional full-run releases. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, horror and genre films, faith-based films, anime, music docs, and special repertory. Iconic Events theater network represents the country’s preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food and beverage service, and reserved seating.

Iconic Events Releasing specializes in bringing thrilling, cutting-edge entertainment to theaters worldwide. With a focus on genre-defining films and special events, Iconic Events Releasing is dedicated to delivering unforgettable cinematic experiences to audiences everywhere. More information is available at https://iconicreleasing.com.

Follow Iconic Events Releasing on its social channels at @IconicEventsNow on Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook and Iconic Events on YouTube.