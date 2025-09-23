TROY DUFFY Confirms New Developments for “Boondock Saints” Franchise

Troy Duffy, the renegade filmmaker behind the cult classic “The Boondock Saints,” has offered fans a new update on the long-anticipated Boondock Saints 3 and a potential television series in a video message to his dedicated community. The video was included as part of a newly launched digital magazine, Dispatches From The Boondocks, which is sent to his devoted fanbase. Get the news straight from the horse’s mouth below!

Two years ago, both a TV series and a movie deal were on the table. Fans made it clear: they wanted the brothers in peacoats back on the big screen. So the focus went to “Boondock Saints 3” with Thunder Road, the powerhouse studio behind “John Wick” and “Sicario.” The plan was to elevate the franchise and build 3, 4, and 5 in rapid succession. Writers pitched, scripts were delivered, but the first draft didn’t land. Now, a new trusted writer is on the job and the clock is ticking as the project backs into Norman Reedus’ next availability in early 2026.

Duffy exploded onto the Hollywood scene in 1997 when his debut script earned him a $15 million deal with Miramax and a USA Today cover story, and as both writer and director he created a gritty vision that became an enduring phenomenon.

Over the past 25 years, “The Boondock Saints” has grown into more than a film: two movies, comic books, graphic novels, merchandise, and more than 1.3 million tattoos celebrating the Irish vigilantes Connor and Murphy MacManus, portrayed by Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus.

Now, alongside the brewing third film and a TV series in development, Duffy is also expanding the saga on the page with his first novel, “The Boondock Saints, Vol. 1: Blood Origin,” which offers a deeper, more personal dive into the brothers’ lives as they navigate Boston’s underworld.

With fresh projects on the horizon, Duffy proves once again that “The Boondock Saints” is more than a cult hit, it is a living, evolving franchise with plenty left to say!

Here’s to the future, kids. Cheers!